Pebble Beach tournament to go ahead but no Pro-Am in 2021

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be played without the pro-am element this year due to a surge in coronavirus cases on the Monterey Peninsula.

The professional part of the tournament, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2021, will be played as scheduled from February 11th-14th at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill, but Monterey Peninsula Country Club will not be used.

“This was a very difficult decision, but the right one given the recent surge in Covid-19 cases,” Bill Perocchi, chief executive officer of Pebble Beach Company, said.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic we have put the health and safety of our guests, employees and community first. We know this will create challenges for many local charities this year, but we are confident that the incredible giving associated with this event will continue well into the future.

“We appreciate the support from Monterey County and the State of California in helping to ensure a safe and successful professional tournament, as well as from our partners at AT&T, the PGA Tour and the Monterey Peninsula Foundation.”

Canada’s Nick Taylor won his second PGA Tour title at Pebble Beach last year and also finished joint second in the team event, which was won by Kevin Streelman and former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald for the second time.