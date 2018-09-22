Paul McGinley: a ‘wow factor’ Ryder Cup is coming our way

‘I think the golf course is more suited to the European style of player than the Americans'

Philip Reid

Europe team captain Paul McGinley celebrates winning the 2014 Ryder Cup with his team at the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Europe team captain Paul McGinley celebrates winning the 2014 Ryder Cup with his team at the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The piped music beats out of the speaker system built into the ceiling above Paul McGinley’s head. He is seated on a cosy armchair in the Westbury Hotel off Grafton Street, Dublin, people discretely sneaking glances in his direction as if second guessing their own eyes. The golfer/captain/commentator is oblivious to the looks from the lunchtime diners, his thoughts on other matters. The Ryder Cup has become part of who he is.

A player for the first time back in 2002, his debut delayed a year by the 9/11 terrorist attack in the USA, and a captain at Gleneagles in 2014, McGinley has done and seen it all.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.