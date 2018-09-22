The piped music beats out of the speaker system built into the ceiling above Paul McGinley’s head. He is seated on a cosy armchair in the Westbury Hotel off Grafton Street, Dublin, people discretely sneaking glances in his direction as if second guessing their own eyes. The golfer/captain/commentator is oblivious to the looks from the lunchtime diners, his thoughts on other matters. The Ryder Cup has become part of who he is.

A player for the first time back in 2002, his debut delayed a year by the 9/11 terrorist attack in the USA, and a captain at Gleneagles in 2014, McGinley has done and seen it all.