Paul McGinley: a ‘wow factor’ Ryder Cup is coming our way
‘I think the golf course is more suited to the European style of player than the Americans'
Europe team captain Paul McGinley celebrates winning the 2014 Ryder Cup with his team at the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
The piped music beats out of the speaker system built into the ceiling above Paul McGinley’s head. He is seated on a cosy armchair in the Westbury Hotel off Grafton Street, Dublin, people discretely sneaking glances in his direction as if second guessing their own eyes. The golfer/captain/commentator is oblivious to the looks from the lunchtime diners, his thoughts on other matters. The Ryder Cup has become part of who he is.
A player for the first time back in 2002, his debut delayed a year by the 9/11 terrorist attack in the USA, and a captain at Gleneagles in 2014, McGinley has done and seen it all.