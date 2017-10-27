Paul Dunne stalls as Johnson rises to the top in Shanghai

On another good day for scoring in south east China, Paul Dunne left the course after his second round at the WGC-HSBC Champions with a sour taste in his mouth after a penultimate hole double bogey saw him slip from a tie for eighth to a tie for 23rd and nine shots behind leader Dustin Johnson.

The 24-year-old went into the second round just three shots off the lead but struggled to gain any of the momentum seen in his opening round 67 as he eventually wound up with a one over par round of 73.

Setting the pace at the top is world number one Johnson who lit up this limited field, no-cut event with a stunning 63, largely thanks to burning up the back nine in just 29 shots.

That was a full 10 shots better than Dunne who couldn’t seem to capitalise on any of the four birdies he made on Friday. Starting on the 10th the Greystones man dropped a shot at his third hole but recovered it immediately at the next before giving it back again on the 17th – his eighth.

And it was to be that sort of inconsistent day for Dunne, despite getting to under par for the round at one stage thanks to birdies at the second and the fourth. A bogey at the fifth set him back to level but a birdie two followed at the sixth as he continued to battle hard and remain in contention.

However, disaster then struck at the par five eight where he racked up a double bogey seven to slip back to four under par for the tournament, a long way off the mark of 13 under set by Johnson.

But no one was keeping pace with the world number one on Friday in Shanghai as he burned through the field to take a three shot lead into the weekend with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Brooks Koepka his nearest challengers.

Justin Rose was, for a time, matching the former US Open champion but a final hole bogey meant the Englishman had to settle for a 68 and nine under par.

For Johnson it was the simple (or not so simple) case of nine birdies and nine pars, with seven of those birdies coming in the back nine alone.

The 33-year-old – who won this event in 2013 – started the day four behind leader Koepka and didn’t seem to be making too much of a charge when he made the turn at just two under for the day thanks to birdies at the two par fives on the front nine.

However, the Dustin Johnson of the start of the year – when he won on three consecutive starts before injuring himself at the Masters – was about to come out to play, beginning his charge at the 10th with a birdie.

Consecutive birdies followed at the 12th and 13th before a scintillating finish of four birdies in his final four holes saw him around in just 63 and well-placed to capture a sixth WGC title.

