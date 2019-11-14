Paul Dunne pulls out of European Tour Q School through injury

Dunne recently lost his card and a wrist injury has prevented him from retaining it

Paul Dunne has withdrawn from the final stage of the European Tour’s qualifying school due to injury. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty

Paul Dunne has withdrawn from the final stage of the European Tour’s qualifying school due to injury. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty

 

Ireland’s Paul Dunne has withdrawn from the final stage of the European Tour’s qualifying school due to injury.

Two years after holding off Rory McIlroy to win the British Masters, Dunne lost his card after missing the cut in the Portugal Masters last month.

Dunne, who sprang to prominence after sharing the 54-hole lead in the 2015 Open at St Andrews as an amateur, began the week 118th in the Race to Dubai, with only the top 117 at the conclusion of the event earning full playing privileges for next season.

The 26-year-old was just 0.7 points behind Jack Singh Brar in the standings, but while Singh Brar enjoyed a share of ninth place at halfway, Dunne made an early exit after adding a 74 to his opening 71.

The gruelling, six-round final stage of Q-school gets under way in Spain on Friday but Dunne told Irish Golf Desk via text: “I won’t be playing this week.

“Have an ongoing wrist injury that’s gotten worse and I’m going to take some time to sort it out. I’m trying to get to the bottom of it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.