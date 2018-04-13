Paul Dunne moves clear of the field in Spain after stunning 65

Paul Dunne moved clear of the field on Friday in his bid to become the fifth Irish golfer to claim victory in the Spanish Open.

One of the early starters in Madrid, Dunne carded a seven-under 65 to follow his opening 66 at Centro Nacional de Golf and move to 13 under and go three shots clear of a trio of golfers after the morning session.

Spain’s Nacho Elvira and Australia’s Brett Rumford both carded 66s to get to 10 under, while England’s Callum Shinkwin posted a 67 to join them.

Dunne’s playing partners Eddie Pepperell and Pablo Larrazabal were also in top form and remarkably all three golfers shot 65s, Larrabal moving to eight under and Pepperell making it to two under to give himself an outside chance of making the cut after an opening 77.

Starting on the back nine, Dunne opened with a birdie on the par-five 10th and added three more birdies to turn in four-under 32 to go to 10 under.

He birdied the par-five first hole for the second day running, but also suffered his second straight bogey on the second.

Dunne got on a hot streak with three straight birdies from the fifth, dropped his second shot of the day on the eighth after a three-putt before sinking a 25-foot putt on the ninth to finish his day in style.

While admitting that the late-early tee-times were an advantage, Dunne said his good kind of crept up on him.

“It was just one of those days, I just went on playing, I wasn’t really thinking about the score and the score kind of built on itself,” he told Sky Sports. “It turns out all three of us in the group shot seven under, so it was an enjoyable day.

“Obviously the conditions are a lot better, they were better greens this morning than we had yesterday. The score was out there and all three of us shot it.

“I think those late-early starts are great when you’re playing well, you know you feel good about your game, the short turnaround is nice, you finish your round, a bit of dinner and straight to bed and you’re up and going again. I think I benefited from that a little bit, but a bit of a longer wait now.

“But the game is in good shape, I’m feeling good, feel confident around this course so hopefully a couple of more good rounds and give myself a chance.

Dunne is set for extended run of golf in Europe but believes his performances in America, where he had two top 10 finishes, helped bring his game along.

“I was doing a good bit of work about six weeks ago then I saw signs on the course were getting better in Mexico – I didn’t play great – and then a couple of good weeks practice after that in America and it’s nice to see it transfer on to the golf course.

“I think it’s been trending the right way for a while and then I’ve got a nice run of events in Europe over the next few weeks, so looking forward to that and hopefully just keep doing what I’m doing.”

The Spanish Open has been a particular favourite of Irish golfers, with peter lawrie the most recent winner of the vent back in 2008. The event provided Pádraig Harrington with his breakthrough win back in 1996 at the nearby Club de Campo. Eamonn Darcy won the event in 1983, while Eddie Polland won the event twice, in 1976 and 1980.