Paul Dunne flying high on WGC debut in Shanghai

There’s little substitute in golf for good form – something that was shown perfectly by Tyrrell Hatton two weeks ago in winning back-to-back events at the Dunhill Links and Italian Open – but it’s the long stretch of excellent play from Paul Dunne that is particularly impressive.

It’s now four weeks since the 24-year-old from Greystones claimed his first professional win at the British Masters before following it up with a tied-seventh finish in Scotland and a tie for 26th outside Milan. The win in Newcastle was enough to get him into his first World Golf Championship event at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai and he’s taken to the top-table of the game like a duck to water in the no-cut event which carries a first place prize of just under €1.4 million and a guaranteed €36,000 even if you finish dead last.

Nice work if you can get it and, thanks to that Sunday 61 at Close House, Dunne can get it. An opening round of 67 – made up of six birdies and just a single bogey – leaves Dunne in a tie for sixth place at five under, three shots behind US Open champion Brooks Koepka who leads the way.

Dunne, the lone Irishman in the field in China, is beginning a five-week spell of tournaments that could prove to be very valuable indeed as he looks to climb into the top 10 of the Race to Dubai standings in order to claim a share of the bonus prize pool dished out after next month’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, while also setting his sights on the all important top 50 in the world rankings which would give him exemptions to every tournament around the world, including all four majors.

And, looking further ahead, Dunne has his sights in becoming the latest in a long line of Irishmen to play in the Ryder Cup with his current standings of third on the European points list and fourth on the world points list setting him up nicely to make his debut in Paris next September, although there’s still a lot of golf to be played before then.

The Wicklow man currently sits 81st in the world rankings and 13th in the Race to Dubai standings but will rocket up both if he can maintain his first round form in Shanghai.

A routine birdie at the par five second hole got him under par early doors before he picked up two more birdies at the par four fifth and the par three sixth.

After going out in three under par, 33, three more birdies at the 11th, 13th and 14th had him chasing down the leaders before the only blemish on his card came at the par three 17th due to a frustrating three-putt after a gorgeous tee shot.

A lip-out for birdie at the 18th meant that there was still a feeling of what might have been as he walked off the final green but there’s little wrong with an opening 67 which has him right in contention with three rounds to go.

Koepka – who claimed a first major title at the US Open in Erin Hills last June – carded seven birdies, a bogey and a closing eagle to post a 64, eight under par, and lead by one from Gavin Green and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

One shot further back are the pair of Haydn Porteous and Patrick Reed before the cluster at five under which includes Dunne, Tony Finau, Ashun Wu, Matt Kuchar and Justin Rose.

World number one Dustin Johnson finished with a 68 for four under par after a disappointing bogey six at the par five eight, his 17th.

Full scores to follow...