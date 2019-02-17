Paul Dunne finishes third in World Super 6 in Perth

Paul Dunne had to settle for podium place Down Under as New Zealand’s Ryan Fox won his first European Tour title with victory in the ISPS Handa World Super 6 in Perth.

The innovative event sees the players compete in three rounds of stroke play before the top 24 go head-to-head in six-hole knockout match play to determine the winner.

Fox defeated Spain’s Adrian Otaegui 3&2 in the final at Lake Karrinyup after earlier narrow victories over Jazz Janewattananond, Kristoffer Reitan and Ireland’s Dunne.

Dunne claimed third place after beating Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent on the first extra hole of the play-off for third/fourth place.

Fox, who lost a play-off to Russell Knox in the Irish Open last year, said in an interview broadcast on Sky Sports: “I’ve been close a couple of times and it’s certainly nice to get one over the line today in a place I hold pretty special. I’ve played a lot of golf here and always enjoyed myself.

Paul Dunne had to settle for third place in Australia. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty

“Adrian didn’t quite play to his best this afternoon but I’m quite happy to take advantage of that.

“I played great this afternoon and felt probably under the most control in all the matches so it was nice to finish in style.”

Dunne, who partnered Gavin Moynihan to victory in the GolfSixes event last year, added: “I’m good friends with Ryan so I’m happy for him. His first win has been coming for a long time. Obviously it’s at my expense so it’s a little bittersweet, but if I was to lose to anyone this week I’m happy it’s Ryan.”

Collated matchplay results in the European Tour World Super 6 (Gbr & Irl unless stated):

Super 6 Round 1:

Daniel Gale (Aus) lost to Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 2 down

Gregory Bourdy (Fra) lost to Min Woo Lee (Aus) at the 9th

Ben Campbell (Nzl) bt Clement Sordet (Fra) at the 7th

Scott Vincent (Zim) bt Wade Ormsby (Aus) 3 & 2

Matt Jager (Aus) bt Andrew Martin (Aus) at the 7th

Robert Macintyre lost to Connor Syme 1 down

Steven Jeffress (Aus) lost to Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 1 down

Panuphol Pittayarat (Tha) bt Ben Evans at the 8th

Super 6 Round 2:

Adrian Otaegui (Spa) bt Per Langfors (Swe) 2 & 1

Ben Campbell (Nzl) bt Brad Kennedy (Aus) 1 up

Min Woo Lee (Aus) bt Thomas Pieters (Bel) 1 up

Scott Vincent (Zim) bt Yuta Ikeda (Jpn) 2 up

Matt Jager (Aus) lost to Paul Dunne at the 8th

Connor Syme lost to Gareth Paddison (Nzl) 1 down

Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) lost to Ryan Fox (Nzl) at the 9th

Panuphol Pittayarat (Tha) lost to Kristoffer Reitan (Nor) 1 down

Super 6 quarter-finals:

Adrian Otaegui (Spa) bt Min Woo Lee (Aus) 2 up

Ben Campbell (Nzl) lost to Scott Vincent (Zim) at the 8th

Paul Dunne bt Gareth Paddison (Nzl) 1 up

Ryan Fox (Nzl) bt Kristoffer Reitan (Nor) 1 up

Super 6 semi-finals:

Adrian Otaegui (Spa) bt Scott Vincent (Zim) 3 & 2

Paul Dunne lost to Ryan Fox (Nzl) 1 down

Super 6 final:

Ryan Fox (Nzl) bt Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 3 & 2

Third place play-off:

Paul Dunne bt Scott Vincent (Zim) at the 7th