Paul Casey leads by three shots in Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Paul Casey claimed the solo lead going into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

The Englishman takes a three-shot lead into round four after shooting a five-under 67 on day three on the Spyglass Hill course.

Casey, who won his first PGA Tour title since 2009 at the Valspar Championship in March last year, made gains on the fourth, seventh, ninth, 11th, 14th and 15th and had just one blemish on the sixth.

His closest competitor and four-time winner at this event, Phil Mickelson, moved to 12 under at Pebble Beach after mixing four birdies with four bogeys before taking advantage of the par-five 14th for an eagle to get to two-under for the day.

Americans Scott Piercy, with just one bogey at Spyglass Hill, and Lucas Glover, who recovered from two bogeys on his front nine to rattle off four straight birdies before the turn at Monterey Peninsula, were in the clubhouse on 11 under.

Scot Russell Knox was at nine under, two shots clear of Graeme McDowell. Shane Lowry however missed the cut, despite an improved third round of 67 at Monterey Peninsula.

The final round will be played at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

Latest third round scores in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (USA unless stated, par 71):

Monterey Peninsula Country Club:

204 Lucas Glover 68 66 70

206 Scott Stallings 67 70 69, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 69 68 69

207 Adam Hadwin (Can) 72 70 65

208 Jim Furyk 72 68 68

211 Michael Thompson 70 72 69, Andrew Putnam 75 70 66, Johnson Wagner 67 73 71

212 Matt Jones (Aus) 71 71 70, Cody Gribble 66 73 73, Cameron Davis (Aus) 72 68 72, Cameron Champ 73 69 70

213 Wyndham Clark 73 69 71, John Senden (Aus) 72 72 69, Sang-moon Bae (Kor) 69 71 73, Martin Laird (Sco) 68 74 71, Fabian Gomez (Arg) 67 71 75

214 Grayson Murray 70 79 65, Whee Kim (Kor) 74 67 73, Vaughn Taylor 70 69 75, Adam Long 73 69 72

215 Shane Lowry (Irl) 71 77 67, Michael Kim 72 69 74

216 Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 69 73 74, Hunter Mahan 71 75 70, Anders Albertson 72 75 69, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (Mex) 68 74 74

217 James Hahn 71 74 72, Tyrone Van Aswegen (Rsa) 73 73 71

218 Ryan Palmer 70 75 73, Adam Svensson (Can) 73 73 72, Jimmy Walker 75 71 72, Kelly Kraft 72 73 73, J.J. Spaun 74 72 72, Corey Conners (Can) 75 73 70

219 J.J. Henry 70 74 75

220 David Duval 73 72 75

222 Peter Malnati 72 74 76, Brice Garnett 77 79 66

223 Ben Crane 70 80 73, Martin Piller 72 76 75

224 Rod Pampling (Aus) 72 77 75, Chesson Hadley 76 78 70

226 Sepp Straka (Aut) 72 77 77, Chase Wright 74 74 78

227 Kramer Hickok 77 73 77, Ted Potter, Jr. 82 74 71, John Catlin 77 73 77

228 Jim Knous 74 79 75, Roger Sloan (Can) 77 75 76, Jason Schmuhl 73 80 75

Spyglass Hill GC:

200 Paul Casey (Eng) 69 64 67

204 Scott Piercy 70 65 69

206 Jonathan Byrd 69 69 68, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 66 71 69

207 Chris Stroud 69 71 67, Sung Kang (Kor) 69 69 69, Branden Grace (Rsa) 67 69 71

208 Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 68 70 70, Martin Trainer 69 73 66

209 Roberto Diaz (Mex) 69 69 71, Tyler Duncan 71 68 70, Brandon Harkins 69 73 67, Alex Prugh 69 72 68

210 Max Homa 73 69 68, Benjamin Silverman (Can) 70 71 69, Roberto Castro 68 70 72, Nick Taylor (Can) 69 70 71

211 Hank Lebioda 71 69 71, Nate Lashley 67 71 73, Sam Saunders 69 70 72, Cameron Tringale 71 68 72

212 Brian Stuard 69 70 73, Tony Finau 69 73 70, Julian Etulain (Arg) 71 72 69, John Rollins 73 69 70, Tom Lovelady 72 70 70

214 Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 71 70 73, Stephan Jaeger (Ger) 74 70 70, Freddie Jacobson (Swe) 74 72 68

215 Richy Werenski 72 70 73, Scott Brown 72 70 73

216 Nick Watney 73 74 69, Chad Campbell 69 72 75, Chad Collins 73 70 73, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 72 72 72, Tom Hoge 71 70 75

217 Broc Everett 74 74 69, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 71 70 76

218 Brandt Snedeker 69 74 75, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 73 72 73

219 Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 72 73 74, John Huh 72 76 71, Kyle Jones 74 73 72

220 Joey Garber 71 73 76, David Lingmerth (Swe) 75 70 75, Alex Cejka (Ger) 76 73 71

222 Derek Fathauer 75 70 77

223 Chris Thompson 73 74 76

224 J.B. Holmes 76 71 77

225 Robert Garrigus 81 70 74

227 John Chin 78 77 72

235 Steve Jones 76 83 76

Pebble Beach GC:

203 Phil Mickelson 65 68 70

205 Brian Gay 64 72 69, Matt Every 65 71 69

206 Jason Day (Aus) 65 69 72, Scott Langley 64 69 73, Russell Knox (Sco) 68 70 68

208 Jordan Spieth 66 68 74

209 Adam Schenk 70 72 67, Chez Reavie 68 70 71

210 Ernie Els (Rsa) 69 68 73, Curtis Luck (Aus) 70 67 73, Matt Kuchar 67 73 70, Kevin Kisner 65 71 74

211 Brady Schnell 67 72 72, Patrick Reed 68 70 73, Josh Teater 70 70 71, Kevin Streelman 70 70 71

212 Dustin Johnson 66 73 73, Trey Mullinax 71 68 73, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 73 68 71, D.J. Trahan 68 72 72, Jonas Blixt (Swe) 67 69 76

213 Steve Stricker 68 75 70, Charley Hoffman 69 72 72, Adam Scott (Aus) 70 72 71, Austin Cook 66 74 73, Dominic Bozzelli 72 73 68

214 Wes Roach 67 73 74, Keith Mitchell 66 74 74, Ryan Ruffels (Aus) 71 71 72, Doug Ghim 68 75 71

215 Ricky Barnes 70 69 76, Kenny Perry 67 71 77, Talor Gooch 68 69 78, Beau Hossler 69 69 77, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 68 69 78

216 Brendon Todd 69 73 74

217 Russell Henley 71 68 78, Ryan Armour 70 75 72, Seth Reeves 67 74 76, Sungjae Im (Kor) 71 77 69, Jason Gore 73 72 72

218 Pat Perez 69 76 73, Patrick Rodgers 72 78 68

219 Davis Love III 71 74 74

220 Brian Davis (Eng) 71 74 75, D.A. Points 75 71 74

222 Parker McLachlin 69 75 78

224 Ho-sung Choi (Kor) 72 75 77

226 Jerry Kelly 71 74 81, David Hearn (Can) 73 74 79

227 Dru Love 74 72 81