Patton Kizzire wins second PGA Tour title of season in Hawaii

He edged fellow Amercan James Hahn on the par-three sixth play-off hole to seal win
Patton Kizzire of the United States during the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Patton Kizzire clinched the Sony Open title following a play-off victory over James Hahn for his second PGA Tour success this season.

The 31-year-old, who finished with a fourth round score of 68, sealed the triumph over six extra holes against compatriot Hahn after the duo completed the final round on 17 under par — a shot in front of over night leader Tom Hoge — in Hawaii.

Kizzire was tied for second after Saturday’s third round, during which off the course a ballistic missile alarm warning was sent by mistake causing a brief panic for players, officials and fans alike, 38 minutes before the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency confirmed it was a false alarm.

The incident failed to shake Kizzire, who also won the OHL Classic in Mexico in November for his first PGA Tour success, as he edged a 3-4 victory over Hahn on the par-three sixth play-off hole to claim the title.

Kizzire told pgatour.com: “It wasn’t pretty. (But) I’ll take it any way I can get it.”

Webb Simpson, Brian Stuard and Brian Harman finished in a three-way tie for fourth on 15 under with fellow American trio Gary Woodland, Ben Martin and Ollie Schniederjans a shot further back.

Scotland’s Russell Knox finished in a four-way tie for 10th after a final round 69 saw him come home 13 under par.

Ireland’s Seamus Power hit a final round 67 - with an eagle on the ninth - to finish six under par overall.

