Patrick Reed leads by three at halfway stage in the Bahamas

A second successive round of 66 gave Patrick Reed a three-shot lead after the second round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The American only dropped one shot during his six-under-par round and is now three shots ahead of joint overnight leader Gary Woodland, who birdied his final three holes in a 69.

Tiger Woods, who hosts the event, moved into contention, a eagle three at the 11th the highlight of his round of 66, which left him six shots behind Reed in a tie for fifth.

Swede Henrik Stenson and Spaniard Jon Rahm are tied for third on eight under, four shots back.

Woods is level with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler while Justin Rose, the only Englishman in the field, sits eighth after bogeying the last two holes in a round of 70.

Collated second round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour Hero World Challenge (USA unless stated, Par 72):

132 Patrick Reed 66 66

135 Gary Woodland 66 69

136 Jon Rahm (Spa) 70 66, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 69 67

138 Rickie Fowler 69 69, Justin Thomas 69 69, Tiger Woods 72 66

139 Justin Rose (Eng) 69 70

141 Kevin Kisner 71 70, Matt Kuchar 71 70, Chez Reavie 68 73, Webb Simpson 73 68

143 Xander Schauffele 73 70

145 Jordan Spieth 75 70, Bubba Watson 72 73

146 Patrick Cantlay 74 72

147 Bryson DeChambeau 76 71, Tony Finau 79 68