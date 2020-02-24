Patrick Reed battles his way to second WGC title with Mexico victory

Patrick Reed outlasted fellow American Bryson DeChambeau for a one-stroke victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.

Reed took the lead with a tap-in birdie at the 16th hole and went further ahead with another birdie at the 17th at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

Though he bogeyed the last after a wild drive, his cushion proved enough, with a four-under-par 67 sealing the deal.

Reed finished at 18-under 266 for his eighth PGA Tour victory, and his second at the World Golf Championships event, his previous one coming at Doral in Florida in 2014.

Six players were bunched within one stroke of the lead halfway through the final round, before DeChambeau seemingly seized control with five birdies in six holes.

But DeChambeau’s charge petered out, and a three-putt bogey at the 17th pretty much ended his chances.

He shot 65 for 17-under 267, with Spaniard Jon Rahm and South African Erik van Rooyen two shots further back in a tie for third.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy finished four shots behind, while American overnight leader Justin Thomas hit several wayward drives, shooting 73 and plunging five shots back.

FINAL LEADERBOARD

(USA unless stated, par 71):

266 Patrick Reed (USA) 69 63 67 67

267 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 68 63 71 65

269 Jon Rahm (Esp) 72 69 61 67, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 70 62 67 70

270 Rory McIlroy (N Irl) 65 69 68 68

271 Justin Thomas (USA) 67 66 65 73, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 69 64 71 67, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 69 68 66 68

272 Kevin Na (USA) 71 68 65 68, Billy Horschel (USA) 68 71 68 65

273 Paul Casey (Eng) 69 68 66 70

275 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 70 70 67 68, Gary Woodland (USA) 70 69 65 71

276 Xander Schauffele (USA) 72 72 66 66, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 71 66 72 67

277 Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 75 68 66 68, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp) 71 71 67 68

278 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 70 69 70 69, Bubba Watson (USA) 67 72 71 68, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 73 70 65 70, Kevin Kisner (USA) 73 69 67 69

279 Cameron Smith (Aus) 73 73 69 64, Matt Kuchar (USA) 75 67 67 70, Brandt Snedeker (USA) 76 69 70 64, Lee Westwood (Eng) 69 70 70 70

280 Scottie Scheffler (USA) 73 70 67 70, Adam Scott (Aus) 74 68 68 70, Zander Lombard (Rsa) 73 68 69 70

281 Justin Harding (Rsa) 71 71 67 72, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 75 69 72 65, Ryan Fox (Nzl) 72 68 73 68, Lanto Griffin (USA) 72 69 70 70, Chez Reavie (USA) 71 73 67 70, Shane Lowry (Irl) 72 69 71 69, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 72 72 70 67, Sungjae Im (Kor) 69 72 70 70

282 Sergio Garcia (Esp) 74 72 70 66, Brendon Todd (USA) 72 71 71 68, Shaun Norris (Rsa) 75 68 70 69, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 70 76 68 68, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 72 70 70 70

283 Marc Leishman (Aus) 74 70 68 71, Collin Morikawa (USA) 72 70 72 69, Robert Macintyre (Sco) 76 68 70 69, Branden Grace (Rsa) 71 71 71 70, Danny Willett (Eng) 73 68 70 72, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 71 68 74 70

284 Dustin Johnson (USA) 76 71 67 70, Zach Murray (Aus) 71 69 69 75

285 Corey Conners (Can) 68 70 72 75

286 Jason Kokrak (USA) 73 70 73 70, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 68 71 76 71

287 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 73 73 73 68, Kurt Kitayama (USA) 76 70 72 69, Francesco Molinari (Ita) 72 74 71 70, Victor Perez (Fra) 81 70 66 70, Charles Howell III (USA) 75 74 68 70

288 Matt Wallace (Eng) 74 77 71 66, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 75 70 74 69, Jordan Spieth (USA) 74 73 70 71

289 Shugo Imahira (Jpn) 74 70 70 75, Lucas Glover (USA) 71 73 76 69, Webb Simpson (USA) 72 73 74 70

290 Pablo Larrazabal (Esp) 71 74 70 75

292 Scott Hend (Aus) 72 75 75 70

294 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 76 73 72 73

295 Jorge Campillo (Spa) 77 74 69 75

296 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn) 80 72 73 71

297 Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 75 74 75 73, Graeme McDowell (N Irl) 76 74 75 72

299 Sung Kang (Kor) 76 76 72 75

303 Tae Hee Lee (Kor) 80 73 74 76