Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay lead in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods struggles to a 73 in the opening round of the Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods tees off on the third in the opening round of the Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas. Photograph: Dante Carrer/AP

Tiger Woods tees off on the third in the opening round of the Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas. Photograph: Dante Carrer/AP

 

A birdie on the 18th hole saw Patrick Reed finish the first day of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas top of the leaderboard alongside fellow American Patrick Cantlay.

Reed had started strong with birdies on the first two holes but a bogey on the par-three eighth set him back before he carded four birdies on the back nine to sign for a 65.

Cantlay had used a late charge to set the clubhouse lead, with birdies on five of the last six holes in a blemish-free round.

That left the pair three shots clear of Henrik Stenson and Dustin Johnson who were in a tie for third.

Host Tiger Woods struggled as he recorded a first round of 73.

Birdies on the sixth and seventh holes cancelled out bogeys on the second and fifth, but it all went wrong on the par-three 12th as he missed the fairway and then got caught in a water hazard on his way to a triple-bogey.

Collated first round scores in the USPGA Tour Hero World Challenge (USA unless stated, par 72):

65 Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed
68 Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson (Swe)
69 Alex Noren (Swe), Bubba Watson
70 Justin Thomas, Justin Rose (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau
71 Jason Day (Aus), Keegan Bradley, Jon Rahm (Spa)
72 Tony Finau, Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler
73 Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele
74 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.