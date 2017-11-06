Patrick Cantlay claims first PGA Tour title after Las Vegas playoff win

Graeme McDowell shot flawless final round 66 to finish in tie for 10th at TPC Summerlin
Patrick Cantlay poses with the winner’s trophy after winning the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photograph: Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Patrick Cantlay has triumphed in a three-way play-off at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to win his first PGA Tour title.

Hitting from behind a tree, the American made par on the second extra hole to overcome Alex Cejka and Whee Kim.

The match was driven to a play-off after Cantlay hit two successive bogeys on the final two holes of regulation play, seeing out the fourth round four-under 67.

Cejka ended the round eight-under 63 after an impressive performance on the back nine, which saw him make four straight birdies on the last four holes, and Kim finished five-under 66 with a bogey on the 18th.

With the leaderboard all tied at nine-under 275 overall, the trio went on to play the par-4 closing hole, all bogeying on the first attempt.

Another bogey by Cejka and a double bogey by Kim on the second play-off hole meant victory for Cantlay in Las Vegas.

The win marks a remarkable turnaround for the former number one amateur whose recent career has been plagued by injury.

Speaking of the tricky shot from behind the tree, the 25-year-old told the PGA Tour website: “I really only had one shot if I wanted to go for the green, so I just . . . low cut 4-iron, just keep it out of the water. I didn’t want to lay up. I figured Alex (Cejka) would make par, so I just hit the only shot that I had.”

Ireland’s Graeme McDowell shot a flawless final round 66 to finish six under par overall and in a tie for 10th. His compatriot Seamus Power finished with a 72 to leave him one under par overall. A double bogey on the par-4 third hole derailing his final round.

