Pádraig Harrington names Robert Karlsson as Ryder Cup vice-captain

Europe captain Pádraig Harrington has named Robert Karlsson as his first vice-captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The Swede performed the same role under Thomas Bjorn when Europe regained the trophy at Le Golf National in Paris last year.

The 50-year-old made two appearances in the biennial event as a player, helping Europe to a record-equalling win at The K Club in 2006 and playing in the defeat at Valhalla two years later.

Harrington said: “Anybody involved in 2018 would have seen this as a no-brainer pick. He’s very logical, very straight, he doesn’t let the emotions get involved. He’s a brilliant vice-captain.

“We’ve played Ryder Cup matches together but ultimately he provides a great sounding board for myself.

“There will be other vice-captains but you have to wait for other guys who could make the team. I need a vice-captain now. He’s an icon for the northern Europeans and I need access to those guys.”

Karlsson added: “It’s fantastic. Pádraig asked me a little while ago and I am really looking forward to this process and being part of a team again and helping Pádraig along the way.”