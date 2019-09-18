Pádraig Harrington names Robert Karlsson as Ryder Cup vice-captain

‘He’s very logical, very straight, he doesn’t let the emotions get involved’

Pádraig Harrington pictured with Robert Karlsson in 2008.

Pádraig Harrington pictured with Robert Karlsson in 2008.

 

Europe captain Pádraig Harrington has named Robert Karlsson as his first vice-captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

The Swede performed the same role under Thomas Bjorn when Europe regained the trophy at Le Golf National in Paris last year.

The 50-year-old made two appearances in the biennial event as a player, helping Europe to a record-equalling win at The K Club in 2006 and playing in the defeat at Valhalla two years later.

Harrington said: “Anybody involved in 2018 would have seen this as a no-brainer pick. He’s very logical, very straight, he doesn’t let the emotions get involved. He’s a brilliant vice-captain.

“We’ve played Ryder Cup matches together but ultimately he provides a great sounding board for myself.

“There will be other vice-captains but you have to wait for other guys who could make the team. I need a vice-captain now. He’s an icon for the northern Europeans and I need access to those guys.”

Karlsson added: “It’s fantastic. Pádraig asked me a little while ago and I am really looking forward to this process and being part of a team again and helping Pádraig along the way.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.