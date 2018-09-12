Pádraig Harrington hoping to go one better in the Netherlands

Pádraig Harrington is hoping a two-week layoff won’t stop him from continuing the good form he showed in finishing second in Prague when he tees it up at the KLM Open on the European Tour this week.

The three-time Major winner produced his best performance of the last two years at the D+D REAL Czech Masters but ultimately left disappointed after losing a three-shot lead on the back nine to Italian Andrea Pavan.

Harrington will head for the Portugal Masters next week – the site of his last European Tour win in 2016 – before taking on his role as a vice-captain to Thomas Bjorn at the Ryder Cup in Paris the following week. But before all of that he will look to see if he can add another win in the Netherlands this week where Paul Dunne is the only other Irish competitor.

“I was very happy with my form there (in Prague)” Harrington said.

“Two weeks off can be good and bad – it’s nice to have a rest and to get some practice going.

“I was very happy with my game all of the way through which was very solid. It does bring confidence and to do well in tournaments it’s not always about how you are hitting the ball but more how you’re going out and playing in a competitive environment and playing well – it does bring some confidence for the rest of the season.

“It’s a fine course which is in very good condition so we can expect to see some very good scoring this week on a good solid golf course.”

The Dubliner was in a great position to add to his 15 European Tour titles with nine holes to play in the Czech Republic but his level par closing stretch was usurped by the impressive Pavan who carded five birdies on the closing nine to capture his first title on the main tour, adding to his four Challenge Tour titles.

After a missed cut in Switzerland last week, Dunne will be looking to find some form ahead of the Race to Dubai conclusion in November as well as the defence of his British Masters title next month.

The Greystones man has finished in the top-20 on both occasions he has previously played this tournament but has failed to record a place in the top-20 on the European Tour since the China Open in April.