Pádraig Harrington confirmed as European Ryder Cup captain

Pádraig Harrington has become the third Irishman to be named as the European Ryder Cup captain after it was confirmed he will lead the team in 2020.

The three-time Major winner will lead Europe at Whistling Straits in September of next year as they look to defend the trophy they won in Paris three months ago.

Harrington has played in the Ryder Cup on six occasions, making his debut at Brookline in 1999 and was a vice-captain to Thomas Bjorn last year.

He follows Paul McGinley in 2014 and Darren Clarke in 2016 as Irishmen to be chosen for the role.

More to follow...