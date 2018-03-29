Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power both card 67s in Houston

With five missed cuts in six appearances on the PGA Tour so far this season, Pádraig Harrington – requiring a win if he is to gatecrash his way into the field for next week’s Masters – made a timely return to his old self with an opening, bogey-free five-under-par 67 in the weather-affected Houston Open.

Almost like a magician mysteriously plucking a rabbit from a hat, the 46-year-old Dubliner’s season travails were dispatched and replaced by an aggressive playing strategy that garnered five birdies that saw him lie just two shots behind early clubhouse leaders Kevin Tway, playing the tournament for the first time, and former US Open champion Lucas Glover.

With heavy overnight rain, more than two inches, water-logging areas of the course, there was a two-hour delay to the scheduled tee-times and, when the round did belatedly get under way, it was with lift, clean and place in operation on the fairways. “It is what it is, we played ball in hand,” remarked Tony Finau.

Yet the early morning disruption didn’t impact on Harrington, who enjoyed his low round of the season.

Harrington’s form this season has been one of missed weekends, missing the cut on no fewer than five occasions (most recently at the Arnold Palmer Invitational) and only managing to survive the cut at the Genesis Open where he finished a lowly tied-64th.

But Harrington – with Augusta on his mind – demonstrated a timely return to form, starting his round on the 10th with an opening birdie where his wedge from 115 yards finished five feet from the pin and he confidently rolled in the putt. Further birdies followed at the 12th (nine feet) and 15th (again nine feet) as his wedge play allowed him to fire at pins, and he then added a 25 footer on the fifth and a tap-in from 20 inches on the eighth to sign for a 67.

Séamus Power enjoyed a career-best top-five finish on the PGA Tour at last week’s Corales Championship in the Dominican Republic and carried that momentum with him to Texas, where he birdied the final three holes – coming home in five-under 31 – to match Harrington’s opening round.

Power bogeyed the 12th but recovered with a birdie on the par-three 14th – where he holed a birdie putt from 10 feet – and then struck further birdies on the first and fourth before a brilliant finish, making birdie twos on the par-three seventh and ninth holes either side of another birdie on the par-five eighth.

Tway, who only played the course for the first time in Tuesday’s practice round, and Glover claimed the early clubhouse lead with matching 65s, while Rickie Fowler – who missed last week’s WGC Dell Match Play – had seven birdies and a lone bogey in signing for a 66 to get right into contention.

“I think it’s been very beneficial to play into a Major, especially the way they set this golf course up and mowing the fairways and getting the greens up to speed with the first cut and getting conditions similar to what we’ll see next week,” said Fowler.

“Obviously you can’t really simulate the contours of the greens and the sidehill lies you’ll get [at Augusta], but at least [it’s] kind of [similar] . . . I feel like there’s less first-tee jitters [by playing Houston as a warm-up]. If anyone tells you they don’t get jitters on the first tee [at the Masters], that’s a lie. So you just feel more comfortable when it comes to that Thursday tee time. I like where we’re at heading to Augusta.”

Fowler also got to spend two days working with his coach Butch Harmon last week, as he fine-tunes his game and the evidence was on display in an opening round where he quickly got into his rhythm. No fewer than 18 players in the field have their tickets into the Masters, while the last golden ticket will be given to the winner if not already exempt.

Another Texan, Jordan Spieth, also showed some form in the run-up to the Masters. Spieth birdied his final three holes to open with a 68, where he was joined by Henrik Stenson.