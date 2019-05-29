Out of Bounds: Maguire, Meadow and a Major week for Irish golf

I don’t care which way you look at it. Upwards, downwards or even with a sideways glance, but this is a seismic week for Irish golf.

Potentially earth-shattering, even!

For the first time ever, two Irish professional women golfers will compete in a Major championship; and for Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow, their participation in the US Women’s Open at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina provides the greatest proof of the work that has been done on the ground by the Irish Ladies Golf Union in identifying and then nurturing young talent. It also shows how well they have each embraced the challenge of tour life.

Maguire and Meadow have both waved goodbye to the amateur ranks which prepared them for the journey into the professional game, both enjoying brilliant college careers in the United States, but - as in most areas of golf - it is the professional game which hogs most of the spotlight and the pair find themselves in the full glare of the biggest championship (certainly in monetary terms) in the women’s game at the US Open.

For Maguire, who is playing primarily on the Symetra Tour, where she currently leads the order of merit with two wins already this season, and for Meadow, who graduated from that same circuit last year and who is plying her trade on the LPGA Tour this season, this week is truly major in so many ways.

Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire during the 2012 Curtis Cup. Photograph: Inpho/Getty

The US Women’s Open has a record purse of $5.5 million, with the first ever payday of $1 million for whoever manages to lift the Harton S. Semple Trophy come Sunday’s conclusion, and Maguire and Meadow have earned their places in the 156 player field having come through sectional qualifying with some aplomb.

Although Maguire has played in five career Majors to date, this is a first time as a professional for the 24-year-old from Co Cavan. Meadow, meanwhile, made an immediate impact on her professional debut at the US Open in 2014 when she finished third behind Michelle Wie at Pinehurst.

Maguire’s upward trending since turning professional just 12 months ago has been impressive. Ranked 614th in the world on June 4th 2018, she has progressed steadily and currently is ranked 177th in the world. Meadow is ranked 298th.

But those world rankings don’t adequately reflect the pioneering roles the two are playing with regard to their journeys onto the biggest of professional stages and what they are doing in leading the way for future generations of young Irish golfers. Where their role models growing up were the likes of Pádraig Harrington and Darren Clarke, they are now providing girls with genuine female role models to follow.

Leona Maguire leads the order of merit on the Symetra tour. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty

So, the two - who both represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and who are set to also play in next year’s Games in Tokyo - continue to be game-changers.

And none more so than at this week’s championship, where Maguire and 27-year-old Meadow will bring their shot-making and own expectations to a Seth Raynor-designed course, with its imitations of the Road Hole on the Old Course and of the Redan at North Berwick, aiming to write their own scripts.

They’re major players, with Major ambitions.