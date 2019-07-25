Opportunities await Pádraig Harrington in Barracuda Championship

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain will look to return to form at Montreux Golf Club

Pádraig Harrington is one of six major champions in the field in the Barracuda Championship. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington is one of six major champions in the field in the Barracuda Championship. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

 

Pádraig Harrington will look to take inspiration from Shane Lowry’s Open triumph in the Barracuda Championship, where high points totals rather than low scores will be the order of the day.

And with the world’s best contesting the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis, the door is open for some of the PGA Tour’s lesser lights or veteran stars to claim a lucrative victory at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno.

The Barracuda Championship – formerly known as the Reno-Tahoe Open – uses a Modified Stableford format, which allocates points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole.

Eight points are awarded for an albatross, five for an eagle, two for a birdie, zero for a par, minus one for a bogey and minus three for a double bogey or worse.

Missed the cut

Harrington, who is one of six major champions in the field, missed the cut in the British Open at Royal Portrush but was waiting beside the 18th green as Lowry won his first major title on Sunday.

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain has missed the cut in six of his 10 events in 2019 since returning from a wrist injury, although he did lead the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open after an opening 63 before fading to 50th.

Harrington will partner Patrick Rodgers and Beau Hossler in the first two rounds in Montreux, where Emiliano Grillo, Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan and Martin Kaymer are the only players in the world’s top 100 competing.

Kaymer was first reserve at Royal Portrush but missed out on a place in the field for the first time since 2007 as there were no late withdrawals.

The former world number one had slipped to 191st in the rankings following a missed cut in the US PGA Championship, but has climbed to 89th after four top-20 finishes in his last five events.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.