Oliver Fisher and Eddie Pepperell locked at the top in Qatar

English duo Oliver Fisher and Eddie Pepperell will take a share of the lead into the final round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in Doha.

The pair have not enjoyed the best of starts to the season, with six missed cuts from 10 combined events, but they found their form impressively in the Qatari capital and will head into Sunday at 16 under, two shots clear of American Sean Crocker.

Pepperell entered the day a shot off the lead but a birdie on the first gave him a share — further gains on the fifth, seventh and 10th had him two ahead.

He chipped in for a remarkable bogey on the 12th after hitting the rocks in front of the green three times but he would soon lose his lead to a sensational finish from Fisher.

The 29-year-old birdied the third, fifth, eighth and 11th and, after a bogey on the 12th, he made further gains on the 15th, 16th, 17th and last to lead by two.

Pepperell bounced back from his bogey with a gain on the 13th and he made two more on the 16th and 18th to get back into a share of top spot.

“I am looking forward to it,” Pepperell told europeantour.com. “Mentally I feel like I’m up for it — I wanted to lead today and I didn’t want to be behind the leader.”

Fisher added: “I gave myself some chances coming in and thankfully I made them.

“We’ve still got one round to go, a lot of golf to be played out there but I’ve certainly put myself in a good position. The most important thing for tomorrow is to go out and enjoy it. I’m good friends with Eddie so hopefully we’ll have a bit of fun out there.”

Crocker fired a 67 to get to 14 under, two shots clear of England’s David Horsey, Italians Lorenzo Gagli and Andrea Pavan, Frenchman Gregory Havret and Swede Marcus Kinhult.

Collated third round scores & totals in the European Tour Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Doha GC, Doha, Qatar (Britain & Irl unless stated, par 72):

200 Eddie Pepperell 65 69 66, Oliver Fisher 66 69 65

202 Sean Crocker (USA) 67 68 67

204 Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 68 69 67, Andrea Pavan (Ita) 68 69 67, David Horsey 71 68 65, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 67 70 67, Gregory Havret (Fra) 65 69 70

