Niall Kearney shoots a stunning 61 in Tenerife

Niall Kearney narrowly missed out on becoming the first Irish golfer to break the 60 mark on tour, as he signed for a 61 in the final round of the Canary Islands Championship in Tenerife.

Kearney made nine birdies and an eagle in his round - dropping a solitary shot - with his 10-under-par effort seeing him surge up the leaderboard.

He needed back-to-back birdies on his final two holes - the eighth and ninth - to card a 59 but finished his fine 18 with two pars.

Kearney’s 61 moved him up to fourth place overall, however he was still way off the pace of leader Garrick Higgo.

South African Higgo was on 27 under par - seven clear of his nearest challenger - through 12 holes of his final round.

