My favourite sporting moment: Edgbaston explodes as England win the greatest Test

Picking a favourite sporting moment is a difficult task. Picking a favourite moment from the 2005 Ashes series, when England beat Australia for the first time since 1987, is almost as hard.

The 2005 series was a 12-week, five-Test epic. It ebbed and flowed and fizzed and roared from the moment the Aussies stepped off the boat on June 6th until England had finally regained the urn deep into September.

Growing up and falling in love with cricket during the 1990s and early 2000s, you were used to England being perennially rubbish and Australia being the game’s dominant force.

Eight consecutive series victories home and away – during which England managed to win seven and lose 28 Test matches out of 43 – had seen Australia turn one of sport’s great rivalries into a biannual beating.

The 2002/2003 series had been particularly galling. Nasser Hussain won the toss ahead of the first Test at The Gabba in Brisbane and invited Australia to bat. The hosts duly posted a score of 492. England were beaten mentally on day one and lost the series 4-1.

Australia arrived in England in 2005 as the world’s number one side, but the hosts were now second in the rankings after winning five successive series - including a 2-1 win in South Africa – and had won 14, drawn three and lost one of their last 18 Tests.

A highly competitive series of warm-up matches and ODIs preceded the opening Test at Lord’s, with England laying down a marker in the opening match of the summer – a 100-run win in the first ever T20 International to be played in the country.

On to Lord’s and July 21st. Australia won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test. Steve Harmison opened the bowling for England and set the tone, peppering Justin Langer and drawing blood from Ricky Ponting.

Tormentor-in-chief

Harmison took 5-43 as Australia were skittled for 190 in 40.2 overs. Hopes this year might be different quickly disintegrated however as Glenn McGrath – England’s tormentor-in-chief for a decade – took 5-53. England were bowled out for 155.

Two swashbuckling half-centuries by Test match debutant Kevin Pietersen aside, England capitulated at Lord’s. Australia won the first Test by 239 runs. The same as it ever was.

The series moved onto Edgbaston. If Australia won the second Test, they’d be one draw away from retaining the Ashes. My nan and grandad and I, members at Lancashire, had tickets for the third Test match at Old Trafford. Added incentive – if it was needed – to not go 2-0 down in Birmingham.

Stephen Harmison of England claims the wicket of Michael Kasprowicz of Australia, caught by Geraint Jones, to give England victory in the second Ashes Test in 2005. Photo: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

By this stage of the summer we were into August, and with the second Test approaching mum and dad had decided, quite unreasonably, they couldn’t leave a 13-year-old to his own devices for two weeks. I’d have to watch the greatest ever Test unfold on our summer holidays in Co Mayo.

Luckily for all parties involved, the small box television in the corner of the front room where we were staying was able to pick up Channel 4. I set up camp by the window, armed with a radio tuned into Test Match Special, just in case the unthinkable happen and I was stumped by a flimsy aerial.

The series would turn at Edgbaston before a ball had been bowled. McGrath, who took nine wickets at Lord’s, stood on a stray cricket ball while warming up playing rugby. He was out of the Test and replaced by Michael Kasprowicz. First blood to England.

Australia captain Ponting then won the toss and asked England to bat. Andrew Strauss and Marcus Trescothick put Australia to the sword, before mid-order assaults from Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff helped the hosts end the day on 407 all out. Challenge laid down.

The next day England chipped away at Australia. Langer top scored with 82 but the hosts kept breaking partnerships, taking wickets at key moments, and restricted the Aussies to 308. England lead by 99.

And then, all hell broke loose. Shane Warne had bowled Strauss with a delivery for the ages on Friday night and Australia tore through England the next morning. The hosts were teetering on 72-5 when Flintoff came to the crease and a brutal 73 off 86 balls dragged them to a total of 182, a lead of 281.

Australia needed 282 runs to go 2-0 up, and they had two and a half days to get them. Hayden and Langer started brightly, reaching 47-0 by the 12th over as the pendulum swung again.

Keane-in-Turin

But then Vaughan brought Flintoff into the attack. Flintoff was one of those rare sportspeople who had the ability to change the course of a game and shape it through sheer force of will, and the Edgbaston Test was his Roy Keane-in-Turin moment. He shifted the dynamic of the match single-handedly – and only needed one over to do it.

Still wired by his heroics with the bat, Flintoff quickly accounted for Langer and then set about Ponting, with what Aussie wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist later referred to as, “five of the most vicious deliveries you could ever see.”

The fifth – an extra delivery courtesy of a no-ball – found Ponting’s edge. Edgbaston erupts, England go ballistic. Flintoff leans back, arms outstretched – a gladiator in his colosseum.

Another seminal moment, in a Test match full of moments, comes with the final ball of the day, as Harmison deceives Michael Clarke and bowls him with a slower ball.

Commentator Mark Nicholas, who along with Richie Benaud, Michael Atherton and co provided the soundtrack to the summer on Channel 4, caught the moment perfectly: “Oh Steven Harmison, with a slower ball. One of the great balls!”

Australia reached stumps on 175-8 - 107 runs short of an improbable victory.

On Sunday I resumed my daily residence in front of the telly. Dad, however, had to take my great aunty Angela to mass in Louisburgh so would miss the morning’s play. Neither of us are remotely religious but we both acknowledged this was the type of sacrifice which might be needed to help us over the line.

Edgbaston was packed as play started on the fourth and final day. Hopes of a procession faded as Shane Warne, so often England’s kryptonite with the ball, became their nemesis with the bat.

Aided by the obdurate batting of fast bowler Brett Lee, Warne helped Australia creep to 220. But when he stepped onto his stumps on 42 trying to flick away a ball from Flintoff – who else? – the game seemed done. Australia were 220-9, 62 runs short.

In came Kasprowicz, who proved a solid foil for Lee at the other end. What started as frustration soon turned into stomach-twisting anxiety as the Australian tail-enders steadily moved the scoreboard along. With 15 runs required, Simon Jones drops Kasprowicz at third man. It’s one of those days, again.

With four needed to win, Lee punches one through the covers - England, thankfully, have a man out sweeping so they settle for a single. Three runs for victory. In steams Harmison. He hits the pitch hard, Kasprowicz fends at it and the ball loops behind down the leg side where Geraint Jones, this time, swoops and takes the catch diving forward. England have won, Edgbaston explodes.

Last-minute winner

When you watch footage back of that moment the bedlam in the stands is striking – this was cricket’s version of a last-minute winner – while the players on the pitch all lose sense of themselves.

All of them except one. As a desolate Brett Lee drops to his haunches he is consoled by Flintoff, the architect of England’s victory. It is one of cricket’s enduring images – a moment of genuine empathy and sportsmanship amidst the madness.

Andrew Flintoff consoles Brett Lee at the end. Photo: Tom Shaw/Getty Images

Flintoff was subsequently asked what he said to a broken Lee in the middle of the Edgbaston square: “It’s 1-1, you Aussie b*****d,” came the tongue-in-cheek response.

Indeed, England were level again heading to the third Test at Old Trafford, where Australia would produce another final day rear-guard with the bat to cling on for a draw.

A thrilling three-wicket victory at Trent Bridge followed, and I was back in school by the time Kevin Pietersen’s stunning 158 secured a draw on a balmy September Monday at The Oval, as the series finished 2-1.

England had regained the Ashes after 19 long years, deep into the final day of summer – Edgbaston, and Flintoff, were the catalyst.

The greatest series, the greatest Test.

