Moynihan digs deep to make cut in Austria as Jimenez rolls back the years

Gavin Moynihan displayed his battling qualities to ensure his place in the Austrian Open for the weekend. Having opened with a bogey-free 69 at the Diamond Country Club course in Atzenbrugg, the Irish golfer found himself two shots outside the cut mark when he suffered a triple-bogey seven at the par-four 10th.

At that stage he was four over for his second round, one over for the tournament and in imminent danger of missing out. He responded with three birdies and just a single dropped shot to record a two-over 74 and make the weekend on the cut mark.

He trails the halfway leader, swashbuckling Spanish corsair, Miguel Angel Jimenez, by 10 shots following the 56-year-old’s stunning 65, a round that included 10 birdies. Jimenez has a two-shot lead over Joost Luiten and Scottish pair Marc Warren and Craig Howie.

The news wasn’t as good for Moynihan’s fellow Irish golfers Niall Kearney and Robin Dawson, both of whom missed the cut. The 32-year-old Dubliner Kearney was six over starting the day but a glut of birdies, six in total, helped him to shoot a three-under 69. Dawson had opened with a 76 but he too improved considerably in what can be described as an eventful 18 holes; his 70 included an eagle, three birdies and three bogeys.

The Austrian Open is the first tournament on the European Tour since the Qatar Masters last March.

Leaderboard

British and Irish unless stated, par 72, (a) denotes amateurs

133 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Esp) 68 65

135 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen (Ger) 68 67, Craig Howie 66 69, Marc Warren 66 69, Joost Luiten (Ned) 65 70, Renato Paratore (Ita) 68 67

136 Darius Van Driel (Ned) 71 65

137 Joel Stalter (Fra) 68 69, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Esp) 70 67, Connor Syme 67 70, Oscar Lengden (Swe) 69 68, Scott Vincent (Zim) 71 66

138 Wil Besseling (Ned) 68 70, Christopher Mivis (Bel) 68 70, Jonathan Thomson 68 70, Felix Mory (Fra) 70 68, Marcel Schneider (Ger) 69 69

139 Matt Ford 71 68, Carlos Pigem (Esp) 70 69, Jordan Wrisdale 70 69, Joel Sjoholm (Swe) 71 68, Eduardo De La Riva (Esp) 68 71, Bernd Ritthammer (Ger) 74 65, Thomas Detry (Bel) 68 71, Allen John (Ger) 69 70

140 Craig Ross 70 70, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger) 70 70, Philip Eriksson (Swe) 67 73, Rikard Karlberg (Swe) 72 68, Henric Sturehed (Swe) 70 70, Martin Simonsen (Den) 69 71, Oliver Lindell (Fin) 69 71, Deyen Lawson (Aus) 73 67, Ondrej Lieser (Cze) 72 68, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den) 67 73, Alexander Knappe (Ger) 71 69, John Catlin (USA) 71 69

141 Adri Arnaus (Esp) 70 71, Lukas Nemecz (Aut) 70 71, Anton Karlsson (Swe) 69 72, Marcel Siem (Ger) 73 68, Aron Zemmer (Ita) 73 68, Daan Huizing (Ned) 70 71, Niklas Norgaard Moller (Den) 69 72, Chase Hanna (USA) 72 69, Santiago Tarrio Ben (Esp) 71 70, Per Langfors (Swe) 72 69, Gregory Bourdy (Fra) 70 71, Pedro Oriol (Esp) 71 70, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 72 69

142 Lorenzo Scalise (Ita) 67 75, Robbie Van West (Ned) 71 71, Scott Henry 69 73, Pelle Edberg (Swe) 71 71, Adrien Saddier (Fra) 70 72, Robin Roussel (Fra) 70 72, Raphael Ger Sousa (Swi) 73 69, Max Schmitt (Ger) 72 70, Todd Clements 75 67, Jerome Lando Casanova (Fra) 69 73, Joel Girrbach (Swi) 70 72

143 Jens Fahrbring (Swe) 72 71, Roope Kakko (Fin) 73 70, David Boote 73 70, Hurly Long (Ger) 73 70, Matthew Baldwin 71 72, David Borda (Esp) 74 69, Francesco Laporta (Ita) 73 70, Moritz Lampert (Ger) 71 72, Enrico Di Nitto (Ita) 71 72, Gavin Moynihan 69 74, Markus Habeler (Aut) 73 70, Antoine Rozner (Fra) 74 69

Missed cut

144 Christofer Blomstrand (Swe) 77 67, Damien Perrier (Fra) 76 68, Sebastian Heisele (Ger) 70 74, Benjamin Rusch (Swi) 74 70, Scott Fernandez (Esp) 74 70, Steven Tiley 72 72, Gary Stal (Fra) 70 74, Borja Virto (Esp) 72 72, Robin Petersson (Swe) 72 72, Scott Gregory 70 74, Clement Berardo (Fra) 72 72

145 Leonhard Astl (Aut) 74 71, Timon Baltl (Aut) 68 77, Markus Brier (Aut) 75 70, Federico Maccario (Ita) 72 73, Pep Angles (Esp) 74 71, Heinrich Arkenau (Ger) 74 71, Daniel Gavins 75 70

146 Robin Dawson 76 70, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 71 75, Stuart Manley 75 71, Mathieu Fenasse (Fra) 73 73, Robin Sciot-Siegrist (Fra) 69 77, Bradley Moore 71 75, Dominic Foos (Ger) 74 72, Stanislav Matus (Cze) 72 74, Jens Dantorp (Swe) 68 78, Alvaro Arizabaleta (Col) 78 68

147 Ricardo Gouveia (Por) 75 72, Nicolai Kristensen (Den) 74 73, Gudmundur Kristjansson (Swe) 70 77, Andrew Wilson 74 73, Adrian Meronk (Pol) 76 71, (a) Maximillan Steinlechner (Aut) 73 74, Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 79 68, Ugo Coussaud (Fra) 72 75, (a) Laurenz Kubin (Aut) 74 73, Richard Mansell 74 73, Sami Valimaki (Fin) 72 75, Niall Kearney 78 69

148 Mikael Lundberg (Swe) 70 78, Ryan Evans 76 72, Victor Riu (Fra) 74 74, Lukas Lipold (Aut) 76 72, Chris Robb 73 75, (a) Niklas Regner (Aut) 70 78, Gerold Folk (Aut) 77 71

149 Ewan Ferguson 75 74

150 Janne Kaske (Fin) 77 73, Mark Flindt Haastrup (Den) 73 77, Alfie Plant 77 73, Ross McGowan 75 75, Lars Van Meijel (Ned) 73 77

151 Martin Wiegele (Aut) 73 78, Antti Ahokas (Fin) 73 78, Rhys Enoch 81 70

152 Nick McCarthy 79 73, Jonas Kolbing (Ger) 76 76, Emilio Cuartero Blanco (Esp) 77 75, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez (Esp) 76 76, Haraldur Magnus (Isl) 81 71, Ben Stow 75 77, Martin Ovesen (Den) 75 77, Julien Quesne (Fra) 72 80, Frederic Lacroix (Fra) 71 81

153 Filippo Bergamaschi (Ita) 75 78

155 Jesper Sandborg (Swe) 81 74

157 Kim Koivu (Fin) 80 77

160 Fredrik Nilehn (Swe) 85 75

164 Sebastian Wittmann (Aut) 87 77