Miguel Ángel Jiménez has two stroke lead in British Senior Open

Miguel Ángel Jiménez takes a two-stroke lead into the final day of the British Senior Open, after he produced a level par round of 72 on a day of poor scoring at St Andrews.

Jiménez came into the weekend on nine under par after opening efforts of 68 and 67 and he battled hard to stay there heading into Sunday, carding four birdies and four bogeys in his third round.

The Spaniard is being pursued by a group of four on seven under par - including Bernhard Langer, who shot a 73 on Saturday.

Paul McGinley has work to do if he is to mount a serious challenge in the closing round - he is currently four shots off the pace after a third round 72, which also included four birdies and four bogeys.

He is one of seven currently five under par for the tournament, along with home contender Colin Montgomerie.

Latest third round scores in the The Senior Open Championship (USA unless stated, par 72):

207 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spa) 68 67 72

209 Bernhard Langer (Ger) 67 69 73, Kirk Triplett (USA) 65 71 73, Tom Pernice Jr. (USA) 70 68 71, Stephen Ames (Can) 66 69 74

210 Scott McCarron (USA) 67 73 70, Tom Watson (USA) 69 68 73, Prayad Marksaeng (Tha) 70 70 70, Tom Lehman (USA) 68 71 71, Thaworn Wiratchant (Tha) 65 76 69

211 Kenny Perry (USA) 68 71 72, Billy Andrade (USA) 70 72 69, Marco Dawson (USA) 71 67 73, Stephen Dodd (Wa) 72 69 70, Jarmo Sandelin (Swe) 68 69 74, Colin Montgomerie (Sco) 71 68 72, Paul McGinley (Irl) 66 73 72

212 Vijay Singh (Fij) 68 69 75, David McKenzie (Aus) 70 72 70, Jeff Sluman (USA) 68 68 76, Brandt Jobe (USA) 70 69 73

213 Jerry Kelly (USA) 74 67 72, Jesper Parnevik (Swe) 70 70 73

214 Duffy Waldorf (USA) 74 71 69, Mark Brooks (USA) 72 70 72, Phillip Price (Wa) 68 72 74, Woody Austin (USA) 70 73 71, Kevin Sutherland (USA) 70 71 73, Paul Broadhurst (Eng) 71 70 73, Peter Lonard (Aus) 73 70 71

215 John Daly (USA) 69 74 72, Gary Orr (Sco) 71 70 74, Jeff Maggert (USA) 70 72 73, Billy Mayfair (USA) 69 70 76, Jean-Francois Remesy (Fra) 73 70 72, Steen Tinning (Den) 69 73 73, Scott Parel (USA) 71 72 72, Peter Fowler (Aus) 71 70 74

216 Brad Faxon (USA) 76 69 71, Joe Durant (USA) 69 72 75, Bob Estes (USA) 75 70 71, Tim Petrovic (USA) 73 68 75, Gary Koch (USA) 71 73 72, Fred Couples (USA) 71 72 73, Magnus Atlevi (Swe) 68 76 72

217 Paul Archbold (USA) 69 75 73, Clark Dennis (USA) 68 72 77, Gene Sauers (USA) 72 71 74, Sandy Lyle (Sco) 73 66 78

218 Rafael Gomez (Arg) 77 68 73, Roger Chapman (Eng) 73 70 75, Mardan Mamat (Sgp) 70 73 75, Andre Bossert (Swi) 71 68 79, Mark Calcavecchia (USA) 74 71 73, Andrew Oldcorn (Sco) 71 73 74, Loren Roberts (USA) 71 73 74, Corey Pavin (USA) 72 69 77, Scott Simpson (USA) 71 72 75, Markus Brier (Aut) 73 69 76, Scott Verplank (USA) 69 73 76

219 Tim Thelen (USA) 70 73 76, David Frost (Rsa) 72 73 74

220 Russ Cochran (USA) 72 72 76, David Toms (USA) 67 73 80, Santiago Luna (Spa) 73 72 75, Mark Ridley (USA) 70 75 75

221 Gary Wolstenholme (Eng) 72 69 80, Steve Flesch (USA) 74 69 78

222 Mauricio Molina (Arg) 70 68 84, Des Smyth (Irl) 75 70 77

224 Mark McNulty (Irl) 77 68 79

226 Gary Marks (Eng) 69 75 82