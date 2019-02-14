Michael Hoey the leading Irishman at Super 6s in Perth

Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan both have work to do to make the matchplay stages

Paul Dunne plays out from a fairway bunker on the 11th hole during day one of the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth at Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Perth, Australia. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Michael Hoey continued his good recent form in Australia with a first round 68 for four under par at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 in Perth.

That leaves Hoey tied-fifth and three off the lead held by Miguel Tabuena and Kristoffer Reitan at Lake Karrinyup, but crucially he is inside the top-24 who will advance to Sunday’s matchplay phase.

The tournament takes on a regular strokeplay format for the opening two days with the cut coming on Friday for the top-65 and ties before a further cut is made on Saturday evening for the top-24 players. If there are ties a playoff will be held to narrow the field down with those 24 then heading into the matchplay stage.

The top-eight will advance directly to the second round while the other 16 will begin the knockout matchplay stages which will be played over six holes until a winner is determined.

Both Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan will have work to do to make those knockout stages after disappointing first rounds. For Dunne an opening round of 73, made up of three bogeys and two pars, leaves him one over par and tied for 81st while Moynihan is a shot further back after a double bogey at the 16th saw him sign for a 74.

There were no such troubles for Hoey who carded consecutive birdies at the 13th, 14th and 15th to help towards his 68. The five-time European Tour winner – making just his fourth appearance on the circuit this season – comes into this week off the back of a tied-17th place finish at the Handa Vic Open last week which could have been better were it not for a 75 in the third round.

