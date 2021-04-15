Meadow and Maguire make strong starts in Hawaii

Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire both made strong starts at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii on Wednesday.

With American Brittany Altomare and 19-year-old Phillipines native Yuka Saso sharing the lead at eight under par following rounds of 64, Meadow sits just three shots back after a 67 while Maguire signed for an opening round of 68.

Still chasing her first LPGA title in her seventh year on the tour, 29-year-old Meadow started brilliantly with five birdies in a blemish-free first 12 holes, before cancelling three more birdies with three bogeys in her last six to post six under for the first day.

While there may have been some disappointment for Meadow in dropping three shots on her way home, Maguire opened with a bogey-free card which included birdies at the seventh, 13th, 14th and 17th to get to four under, continuing the good form which saw her finish in the top-30 at the first women’s Major of the year two weeks ago.

One shot off the lead are South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu and Americans Ally Ewing and Nelly Korda.

England’s Georgia Hall was six shots off the lead. She began strongly to be three-under after seven holes, but a patchy back nine — rescued by a birdie at 17 — left her with a two-under 70.

Three years ago Saso became the first Philippine woman to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games when she accomplished the feat in 2018.

She plays primarily on the LPGA of Japan Tour, but she tied for 13th at last year’s US Women’s Open and tied for 50th at the ANA Inspiration.

Saso’s bogey-free round, which also began on the back nine, concluded with four consecutive birdies.

“I made some good putts, had good up and downs, my driving was very consistent today,” Saso said.

“I think, yeah, that made me lucky.”

She is playing in the event, and on her first visit to Hawaii, thanks to a sponsors’ exemption.

“It’s really a good opportunity for me to learn and also learn from other golfers that here, so ... I’m really thankful,” she said.

Full scores to follow...