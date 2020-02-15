McIlroy shares lead going into final round

McIlroy, Scott and Kuchar tied on 10-under in Los Angeles

Rory McIlroy on the 11th hole in round three of the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club. Photo: EPA

Rory McIlroy made a deft par save at the final hole to earn a three-way tie for the lead with Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar after the third round at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles.

Despite missing a bunch of excellent birdie opportunities, world number one McIlroy carded a three-under-par 68 in magnificent winter sunshine at Riviera.

Scott sank a sharply-breaking 10-foot downhill birdie at the last for 67, while halfway pacesetter Kuchar managed a 70.

At 10-under 203, the trio will start Sunday’s final round one shot ahead of Russell Henley and Harold Varner III, while Dustin Johnson is two behind with Joel Dahmen. Tiger Woods fell 15 shots adrift with a 76.

