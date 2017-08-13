McIlroy already looking forward to next season

“I’m looking forward to 2018,” admitted Rory McIlroy with a resignation that accepted the reality that his race is already over before it is fully run in this 99th US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he – along with Shane Lowry – was left lost in the wilderness as others eyed the Wanamaker Trophy.

Both McIlroy and Shane Lowry were locked together on four-over 217 at the 54-hole point, a distance behind Kevin Kisner, Chris Stroud and Hideki Matsuyama who were setting the pace at the head of affairs.

And McIlroy, also with ground to make up in defence of his FedEx Cup title which reaches the serious playoffs stage in a fortnight’s time, admitted the rib injury which has seriously disrupted his season is still limiting the amount of work he can put in.

Leader Kevin Kisner on the seventh hole. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

“It’s not a factor when I’m out on the course but it’s a factor when I’m off it in terms of how much I can practice and how much time I can put into it. So it’s tough. It’s Catch 22 because I want to play and I can play but I can’t put the practice in that I need to, to maybe get myself up into contention.”

He added: “We’ll see where I go from here, I’ll play (Sunday), access my options for the rest of the year. I’ve still got a few big tournaments left, it’s just whether I play in all of them or I take a little bit of time off to try and get 100 per cent healthy.”

McIlroy’s third round 73 was again a frustrating one for the Northern Irishman, who claimed they’d made the course more difficult than normally found on the regular tour. “So the goal now is I want to sign off on a positive note. It hasn’t been the week I wanted to. If I can finish in the red (on Sunday), that could be a top-10. That’s a hollow victory in some sense but at least I would sign off on a positive note.”

For Lowry, the highlight of his round was an eagle three on the Par 5 seventh but, for the most part, he was consigned to the role of onlooker to the heroics performed by playing partner Graeme DeLaet who produced a run of birdie-eagle-eagle-birdie form the 13th.

Lowry’s 74 for 217 left him in tied-47th position. ““I’ve got a lot to play for tomorrow, a lot of FedEx Cup points to play for. Even coming down the last that’s all I could think of, put a couple of good swings on it I just need to go out and keep playing like I’m playing, if I play like this for the rest of the year I’ll be alright.”