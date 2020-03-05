McIlroy aims to keep the peddle down after opening 66 in Orlando

In seeking to avoid a “fried” brain, Rory McIlroy is far removed from considering his latest tilt at US Masters glory. Form like this will leave others to speculate regarding the world No1’s prospects at the first Major of the year, now only a month away.

A first round 66 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational planted McIlroy at the summit of the leaderboard. Day one saw the kind of effortless, free-flowing golf which renders the Northern Irishman so appealing. The score was even more impressive given McIlroy sat one over par after six holes.

McIlroy’s 18-hole scoring average is the best on this PGA Tour season, as emphasises his consistency. His goal from here is simple; to capitalise on a terrific start, as wasn’t the case in Mexico City a fortnight ago. Even that apparent slip requires context given McIlroy was visibly well short of his best over the closing three rounds of the World Golf Championship, yet still finished fifth.

“I’m definitely playing a bit better than I was in Mexico,” said McIlroy, in what should serve as a warning to the remainder of this field. “I’m putting better, driving it better. I think the course suits me a little bit better as well.

“Mexico was frustrating because I started well and then just couldn’t get the best out of myself for the final three days. I’m a little more comfortable on this golf course, comfortable with this style of play, and a little more comfortable on greens.

“I mean 54 holes is still a long way to go, and you sort of take it one day at a time. It’s not as if I played badly in Mexico. I shot 69, 68, 68 the last three days. I just didn’t get as much out of myself as I wanted to.”

McIlroy’s blue-chip Thursday moment arrived at the fourth, his 13th, where he sent a glorious three-iron from a fairway bunker to within 25ft of the pin. The 30-year-old duly converted for an eagle.

“Harry [Diamond, McIlroy’s caddie] said that’s the best shot I’ve hit all year,” he added. “High praise from him. I had 260 yards, it was in between three-iron and five-wood. Five-wood was going to carry up on top, but it had a chance to go over the back of the green and that chip from over the back to that back pin is really tricky.

“So I said to Harry, ‘if I can catch this three-iron I can maybe pitch it 10 or 15 yards short’. Short was always better than long. And it just came out perfectly and got up to pin high.”

Club deal

Justin Rose, playing in McIlroy’s company, was two under par at one stage, but had to settle for plus one and 73. Intrigue surrounds Rose’s equipment; he signed a multi-year club deal with Honma from the start of 2019, and, while that brand still appears on his bag he has suddenly reverted to TaylorMade irons and driver.

Brooks Koepka’s assessment of his 72 was typically blunt. “Even par, nothing to get excited about, nothing to rave about. It’s not far off, but it’s still annoying.”

Matt Wallace enjoyed a welcome return to form courtesy of a 69. Tyrrell Hatton’s impressive start to 2020 continued as he signed for one shot better than his fellow Englishman.

“I just putted really well,” said Hatton. “I actually feel like I struggled a bit with shots into the green but just putted nicely and that was a big part of the score today.”

Meanwhile, Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington opened with a two-over 74.

– Guardian