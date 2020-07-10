McDowell loses ground in Ohio as Morikawa takes handy clubhouse lead

Graeme McDowell’s hopes of maintaining momentum were dashed somewhat as he struggled to a 73 on the second day of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio to stand at three under after 36 holes. He now trails the early clubhouse leader Collin Morikawa, the American having added a 66 to his opening 65 for a 13 under total.

McDowell missed the cut in his previous two tournaments last month but demonstrated mettle in the manner in which he mitigated the damage while trying to wrangle an errant game into something he could work with; those redemptive qualities were generally reserved for the greens with a putter in his hand.

The Portrush native, who turns 41 at the end of the month, had hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his opening round of four-under 68, but was nowhere near as accurate on a muggy Ohio morning in which he relied heavily on his short game to avert further damage. He had started the day in tie for seventh place.

McDowell’s tepid iron play was evident from the start of his round. Despite hitting the first couple of fairways he failed to find the green on both occasions, forced to get up and down for par. He hit a drive into the right rough on the third and from there had to rely on his short-game skills, making it a hat-trick of single putts.

The fourth, a modest length par-three, didn’t offer the Northern Ireland golfer any respite as he found the greenside trap with his tee shot but once again he got up and down. McDowell took his escapology feats up a notch at the par-five fifth when he put his second shot in the water but managed to pencil in a par, holing from five feet.

As a general rule of thumb single putting for pars has quite a short shelf life and on the sixth he dropped his first shot of the day. He caught a fairway bunker off the tee, came up short of the putting surface with his second and then took three further shots to hole out.

His putter continued to rescue McDowell, draining an eight-footer for par on the next after driving into sand once again while on the eighth he failed to avail of a rare birdie chance from roughly the same distance. He did reclaim the dropped shot with a birdie on the par-five 11th to take him back to where he had started the day on four under par. Unfortunately he missed an even better chance on the next hole.

McDowell’s tee shot came to rest in the right rough on the 13th when the siren signalled both the approaching storm and the cessation of play. Whatever he did during the short rain delay failed to have the desired effect and another wayward iron cost him a bogey.

Yet again he had reason to be grateful for his putting prowess, as he rolled in a couple of 25-footers, for successive birdies and at five under was back inside the Top 10. However, another loose iron, a pull, saw him miss the putting surface on the par-three 16th, the net result a bogey, dropping him back to level par for the day and four under for the tournament.

A bogey on the last, three-putting from 70 feet, encapsulated a disappointing day.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry was playing the third hole of his second round when the players were once again called in from the golf course after another storm passed overhead, bringing a torrential downpour.

Lowry, who started the day at three under, opened with a brace of pars but dropped a shot on the third either side of another weather delay having driven in the water hazard down the left.

England’s Ian Poulter was in a tie for second place on seven under, safely in the clubhouse after he followed his opening 68 with a 69, taking just 25 putts in his second round. But as things stand the 23-year-old lavishly gifted Morikawa has taken a big jump on the field.

Early second-round scores

131 C Morikawa 65, 66

137 I Poulter 68, 69

138 P Reed 68, 70

140 P Malnati 68, 72; K Bradley 69, 71; A Cook 70, 70

141 G McDowell 68, 73; T Merritt 69, 72; R Fowler 72, 69; A Long 68, 73; J Niemann 69, 72

142 C Stroud 71, 71; C Hoffman 68, 74; C Ortiz, 74, 68, S Stallings 74, 68; M Fitzpatrick 73, 69; C Champ 70, 72; P Cantlay 70, 72; P Mickelson 73, 69; S Im 72, 70; CT Pan, 73, 69, A Putnam 69, 73