Matt Kuchar sinks eight birdies to take the lead in Mexico

Matt Kuchar sank eight birdies in a second round 64 to take a two-stroke lead over fellow American Cameron Champ at the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico on Friday.

It was the second consecutive day that Kuchar shot seven under par at the El Camaleon in Playa del Carmen after his bogey-free opening round on Thursday.

The seven-times PGA Tour winner’s most impressive shot of the day came on the par-four 12th, where he sank a 19-foot putt to limit the damage to a bogey, his only one of the day.

Champ was sensational in just his third career PGA Tour start on Friday, mixing eight birdies and an eagle with one bogey for a round of nine-under-par 62 that gave him the outright lead before Kuchar overtook him later in the day.

The big-hitting 23-year-old, who is coming off his first PGA Tour win at last month’s Sanderson Farms Championship, said he is feeling more comfortable on the course, which has allowed him to get into a groove on Friday.

“I forgot what par was, to be honest,” he said.

“I was just flowing, I just kind of felt in the zone, really. I was just trying to execute each shot at a time.”

The tournament will go into the weekend with slightly less drawing power after three-time Major champion Jordan Spieth failed to make the cut after rounds of 71 and 69.

But Masters runner-up and world number nine Rickie Fowler is still in the hunt after shooting a three-under par 68 on Friday to go into the weekend tied for 20th with 13 other players.

Graeme McDowell finished two shots outside the cut after completing a one-one 71 for the second day to finish on two under. Séamus Power carded a three-over 74 to finish his week on four over.

LEADERBOARD

(USA unless stated, par 71)

128 Matt Kuchar 64 64

130 Cameron Champ 68 62

131 Richy Werenski 65 66, Danny Lee (Nzl) 65 66, Whee Kim (Kor) 68 63, Brian Gay 68 63, Patton Kizzire 65 66, Dominic Bozzelli 64 67, Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 65 66

132 Kramer Hickok 64 68, Adam Hadwin (Can) 65 67, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 66 66, Jonas Blixt (Swe) 69 63

133 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 65 68, Bud Cauley 65 68, Pat Perez 66 67, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 65 68, James Hahn 66 67, Kelly Kraft 69 64

134 Armando Favela 67 67, JT Poston 65 69, Harold Varner III 65 69, Brian Harman 66 68, Jose de jesus Rodriguez (Mex) 70 64, Tony Finau 69 65, Steve Marino 70 64, Stephan Jaeger (Ger) 65 69, Jim Furyk 69 65, Ryan Armour 67 67, JJ Spaun 69 65, Rickie Fowler 66 68, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 68 66, Josh Teater 67 67

135 Scott Brown 67 68, Jason Dufner 69 66, Sung Kang (Kor) 65 70, Scott Piercy 67 68, Kevin Chappell 65 70, Chez Reavie 67 68, Shintaro Ban 68 67, Russell Henley 66 69, Brice Garnett 68 67

136 Adam Schenk 66 70, Scott Langley 69 67, Denny McCarthy 72 64, Oscar Fraustro (Mex) 66 70, Aaron Wise 71 65, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 67 69, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 69 67, Cameron Davis (Aus) 68 68

137 Sam Ryder 69 68, Vaughn Taylor 69 68, Harris English 67 70, Jamie Lovemark 71 66, J.B. Holmes 69 68, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 66 71, Keith Mitchell 66 71, Billy Horschel 71 66, Seth Reeves 68 69, Brandon Harkins 70 67

138 Chris Kirk 72 66, Rory Sabbatini (Rsa) 69 69, Hudson Swafford 71 67, Matt Jones (Aus) 65 73, Gary Woodland 65 73, Anders Albertson 67 71, Chase Wright 67 71, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 71 67, Joel Dahmen 69 69, Bill Haas 70 68, Ernie Els (Rsa) 72 66, Tyler Duncan 73 65

MISSED CUT

139 Roger Sloan (Can) 75 64, Andrew Landry 70 69, Viktor Hovland (a) (Nor) 72 67, Adam Svensson (Can) 70 69, Nick Taylor (Can) 68 71, Tom Hoge 68 71, Alex Cejka (Ger) 68 71, Wesley Bryan 69 70, Sungjae Im (Kor) 66 73

140 Peter Malnati 67 73, Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 67 73, Shawn Stefani 69 71, Graeme McDowell (N Irl) 70 70, John Chin 69 71, Kyle Jones 73 67, Wyndham Clark 70 70, Sean O’Hair 69 71, Ryan Blaum 69 71, Martin Laird (Sco) 72 68, Martin Trainer 73 67, Charles Howell iii 69 71, Jordan Spieth 71 69

141 Adri Arnaus (Esp) 69 72, Norman Xiong 71 70, Fabian Gomez (Arg) 69 72, DA Points 69 72, Hunter Mahan 68 73, John Huh 74 67, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 73 68, Kevin Kisner 71 70, Ryan Moore 71 70

142 Kevin Stadler 71 71, Ollie Schniederjans 71 71, Roberto Diaz (Mex) 71 71, Beau Hossler 72 70

143 Luke List 70 73, Zach Johnson 71 72, Corey Conners (Can) 72 71

144 Brian Stuard 70 74, Charley Hoffman 71 73, Cody Gribble 72 72, Kevin Streelman 74 70

145 Brad Adamonis 76 69, Sebastian Vazquez (Mex) 71 74, Max Homa 71 74, Sang-moon Bae (Kor) 70 75, Patrick Rodgers 75 70, Jim Herman 68 77

146 Eamonn Mcloughlin 70 76, Séamus Power (Irl) 72 74

147 Matt Hutchins 75 72, Curtis Luck (Aus) 74 73, Alex Prugh 72 75

148 Sam Burns 71 77, Robert Streb 75 73, Zachary Bauchou 70 78

149 Freddie Jacobson (Swe) 76 73