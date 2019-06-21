Martin Kaymer keeps the pedal down to take two-shot lead at BMW

Martin Kaymer continued his recent encouraging form with a second-round 66 to open up a two-shot lead heading into the weekend on home soil at the BMW International Open.

The two-time Major winner has not claimed a victory since his triumph at the 2014 US Open but has secured top 10s on both sides of the Atlantic in the last two months as he seeks a return to the form that made him world number one.

Backed by bumper crowds in Munich, he carded a 67 on day one and followed that with a 66 to move to 11 under and lead the way from South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Finn Kim Koivu and Swede Sebastian Soderberg are at eight under, one shot clear of a group containing defending champion Matt Wallace and fellow Englishmen Jordan Smith and Lee Westwood.

Kaymer made two birdies and two bogeys in his first four holes but took advantage of the par-five sixth and 11th before holing a bunker shot at the 12th and hitting an approach at the next to four feet to share the lead.

Putts from around 15 feet on the 15th and last then moved him clear of Bezuidenhout, who had earlier carded the lowest round of the week with a 65.

“It’s going to be exciting for sure. It’s never easy leading a golf tournament but fortunately, I’ve done it a few times in my career,” said Kaymer.

Gavin Moynihan missed the cut by a shot after carding a one-over 73 to finish on one under. Paul Dunne (71 for one over) and Michael Hoey (73 for plus three) also bowed out.



LEADERBOARD

At Golfclub Munchen Eichenried (British and Irish unless stated, par 72, (a) denotes amateur):

133 Martin Kaymer (Ger) 67 66

135 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 70 65

136 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe) 69 67, Kim Koivu (Fin) 70 66

137 Matt Wallace 69 68, Max Schmitt (Ger) 69 68, Andrea Pavan (Ita) 66 71, Jordan Smith 70 67, Alvaro Quiros (Esp) 69 68, Lee Westwood 68 69, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 70 67

138 Callum Shinkwin 69 69, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp) 72 66

139 Andrew Johnston 70 69, Kurt Kitayama (USA) 71 68, Filippo Bergamaschi (Ita) 70 69, Joakim Lagergren (Swe) 69 70, (a) Luis Gagne (Crc) 71 68, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 70 69, Sam Horsfield 72 67, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 71 68, John Catlin (USA) 73 66, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp) 70 69, Matthew Fitzpatrick 73 66

140 Alex Noren (Swe) 69 71, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger) 73 67, Haydn Porteous (Rsa) 69 71, Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 70 70, Ashun Wu (Chn) 71 69, David Horsey 74 66, Ashley Chesters 70 70, Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 70 70, Adam Bland (Aus) 70 70, Jeff Winther (Den) 68 72, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 69 71, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 71 69

141 David Law 74 67, S.S.P Chawrasia (Ind) 73 68, Oliver Wilson 67 74, Jason Scrivener (Aus) 73 68, David Drysdale 74 67, Robert Rock 70 71, Andrew Sullivan 69 72, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry) 75 66, Gavin Green (Mal) 69 72, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 70 71, Joel Girrbach (Swi) 70 71

142 Ricardo Gouveia (Por) 70 72, Steven Brown 71 71, Sihwan Kim (Kor) 73 69, Jaco Van Zyl (Rsa) 72 70, Renato Paratore (Ita) 74 68, Darius Van Driel (Ned) 69 73, David Lipsky (USA) 74 68, Robert Macintyre 74 68, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 72 70, Anton Karlsson (Swe) 72 70, Hugo Leon (USA) 71 71, Espen Kofstad (Nor) 71 71, Niklas Lemke (Swe) 72 70, David Howell 72 70, Richard McEvoy 69 73, Paul Peterson (USA) 73 69, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 72 70, Andres Romero (Arg) 71 71, Dominic Foos (Ger) 72 70, Marcel Schneider (Ger) 73 69, Jens Dantorp (Swe) 71 71

MISSED CUT

143 Jacques Kruyswijk (Rsa) 73 70, Scott Jamieson 77 66, Kristian Krogh Johannessen (Nor) 71 72, Julian Suri (USA) 73 70, Alexander Levy (Fra) 72 71, Marc Hammer (Ger) 73 70, Alejandro Canizares (Esp) 74 69, Thomas Detry (Bel) 75 68, Richie Ramsay 76 67, Kalle Samooja (Fin) 72 71, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 70 73, Guido Migliozzi (Esp) 73 70, Zander Lombard (Rsa) 70 73, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 71 72, Lee Slattery 71 72, Gavin Moynihan 70 73, Victor Dubuisson (Fra) 74 69, Tom Lewis 73 70, Stephen Gallacher 72 71, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 73 70, Pedro Figueiredo (Por) 69 74, Jamie Donaldson 72 71, Max Orrin 74 69, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 73 70

144 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen (Ger) 72 72, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 72 72, James Morrison 72 72, Daniel Gavins 72 72, Robert Karlsson (Swe) 69 75, Jose-Maria Olazabal (Esp) 71 73, Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 73 71, Jeunghun Wang (Kor) 74 70, Per Langfors (Swe) 72 72, Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus) 69 75

145 Romain Wattel (Fra) 69 76, Joost Luiten (Ned) 73 72, Paul Dunne 74 71, Matthew Nixon 73 72, Romain Langasque (Fra) 75 70, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 70 75, Chris Paisley 73 72, Rikard Karlberg (Swe) 78 67

146 Adri Arnaus (Esp) 74 72, Ross Fisher 72 74, Kristoffer Reitan (Nor) 72 74, Brandon Stone (Rsa) 72 74, Marcel Siem (Ger) 73 73, Rafael Echenique (Arg) 72 74, Pelle Edberg (Swe) 72 74, Grant Forrest 75 71, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Esp) 75 71, Matthew Southgate 76 70, Jin-ho Choi (Kor) 72 74, Thongchai Jaidee (Tha) 77 69, Jack Senior 77 69, Bradley Dredge 73 73

147 Ben Evans 75 72, Jack Singh Brar 74 73, Stuart Manley 72 75, George Coetzee (Rsa) 77 70, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn) 70 77, Florian Fritsch (Ger) 75 72, Adrien Saddier (Fra) 74 73, Deyen Lawson (Aus) 75 72, Justin Walters (Rsa) 75 72, Sean Crocker (USA) 75 72, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 76 71, Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn) 75 72, Michael Hoey 74 73

148 Brett Rumford (Aus) 74 74, Christofer Blomstrand (Swe) 73 75, Marc Warren 72 76, Gregory Bourdy (Fra) 75 73, Sam Brazel (Aus) 76 72, Bernd Ritthammer (Ger) 74 74

149 Liam Johnston 70 79, Hyo-won Park (Kor) 76 73, Oliver Fisher 77 72

150 Shiv Kapur (Ind) 77 73, Michael Hirmer (a) (Ger) 78 72, Sebastian Heisele (Ger) 80 70, Thomas Bjorn (Den) 74 76, Scott Gregory 79 71

152 Tom Murray 77 75

153 David Borda (Esp) 79 74

155 Martin Keskari (Ger) 79 76

156 Philipp Mejow (Ger) 78 78