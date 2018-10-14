Marc Leishman eases to five shot victory in Kuala Lumpur

Marc Leishman eased to a five-shot victory at the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The world number 24 claimed his fourth US PGA Tour title by shooting a seven-under-par 65 in the final round to equal the tournament course record and finish on 26 under.

Leishman started well with four birdies in the first five holes, before sinking another long birdie putt on the ninth.

Two more birdies followed on the 10th and 16th followed, with a bogey at the 13th the only blemish on his score card, before the Australian birdied the final hole.

First-round leader Bronson Burgoon finish tied for second place alongside fellow American Chesson Hadley and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, all on 21 under par.

Justin Thomas finished tied for fifth place a stroke further back, along with Gary Woodland and Louis Oosthuizen.

Indian youngster Shubhankar Sharma, one of three joint-leaders heading into the final round, fell away and finished tied for 10th place after an level-par round of 72.

Collated scores in the CIMB Classic, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (USA unless stated, par 72):

262 Marc Leishman (Aus) 68 62 67 65

267 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 66 68 67 66, Chesson Hadley (USA) 67 68 66 66, Bronson Burgoon (USA) 63 69 67 68

268 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 67 68 68 65, Justin Thomas (USA) 66 69 69 64, Gary Woodland (USA) 69 61 67 71, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 66 68 65 69, Charles Howell III (USA) 69 67 65 67

269 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 67 64 66 72, Kevin Chappell (USA) 66 67 71 65, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 67 71 66 65

270 J.B. Holmes (USA) 67 67 67 69, Kyle Stanley (USA) 72 68 66 64, Austin Cook (USA) 64 68 68 70, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 66 70 68 66, Paul Casey (Eng) 66 65 71 68, Stewart Cink (USA) 68 70 63 69

271 Nick Watney (USA) 66 67 68 70, Kevin Na (USA) 68 67 67 69, Keegan Bradley (USA) 70 67 68 66

272 Cameron Smith (Aus) 69 69 66 68, Keith Mitchell (USA) 70 65 71 66, John Catlin (USA) 73 65 67 67

273 Xander Schauffele (USA) 69 71 65 68

274 Joel Dahmen (USA) 66 68 69 71

275 Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 69 70 71 65, Scott Piercy (USA) 65 67 71 72, Kevin Tway (USA) 70 67 71 67

276 Beau Hossler (USA) 72 65 66 73, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 65 73 70 68, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 70 69 71 66

277 Danny Lee (Nzl) 69 74 68 66, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 69 69 68 71, Ryan Palmer (USA) 68 69 70 70, Ryan Armour (USA) 69 72 69 67, Kelly Kraft (USA) 76 70 66 65, Billy Horschel (USA) 65 69 73 70

278 Brian Stuard (USA) 70 73 68 67, Jimmy Walker (USA) 73 71 68 66, Brice Garnett (USA) 70 70 68 70, Jamie Lovemark (USA) 70 69 69 70

279 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 71 68 70 70, Jason Kokrak (USA) 73 69 71 66, Justin Harding (Rsa) 72 65 73 69, Sam Ryder (USA) 70 73 71 65, Jason Dufner (USA) 70 69 70 70, Ernie Els (Rsa) 68 72 66 73, Chez Reavie (USA) 70 71 69 69

280 Andrew Putnam (USA) 76 68 68 68, Sang Hyun Park (Kor) 72 68 70 70, Branden Grace (Rsa) 70 70 68 72, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 73 69 72 66

281 Sihwan Kim (Kor) 70 73 70 68, Brendan Steele (USA) 71 66 73 71, Ben Leong (Mal) 68 70 71 72, Ted Potter, Jr. (USA) 71 70 68 72, Troy Merritt (USA) 72 75 67 67

282 Whee Kim (Kor) 69 68 74 71, Davis Love III (USA) 70 73 69 70, James Hahn (USA) 71 74 67 70

283 Michael Kim (USA) 72 71 68 72

284 Pat Perez (USA) 70 69 71 74, Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 72 74 68 70, Tom Hoge (USA) 74 67 71 72

285 Brandt Snedeker (USA) 75 69 70 71, Ryan Moore (USA) 71 72 72 70, Scott Vincent (Zim) 73 71 69 72

286 Peter Uihlein (USA) 71 73 72 70, Brian Gay (USA) 72 72 74 68

287 Min Chel Choi (Kor) 73 73 67 74

288 Berry Henson (USA) 71 72 73 72, J.J. Spaun (USA) 73 72 69 74

291 Ollie Schniederjans (USA) 75 69 73 74

293 Rahil Gangjee (Ind) 77 71 73 72, Scott Stallings (USA) 67 76 73 77, Jon Curran (USA) 72 72 75 74

301 Leun-Kwang Kim (Mal) 76 76 78 71