Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith land New Orleans play-off

The Australian pair of Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith defeated South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a play-off to claim the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Although the South African duo entered the alternate-shot final round with a one-shot advantage over their Australian rivals, the two teams spent most of Sunday exchanging narrow leads.

The Australians appeared to have coughed up their chances of winning when Smith sent his tee shot into the water on the par-four 16th.

But after a penalty drop in the rough, Leishman chipped-in from about 23 feet to once again draw level with the South Africans.

Both teams completed 72 holes tied on 268, before the Australians took advantage of a wayward tee shot from Oosthuizen on the first play-off hole to clinch the tournament with a par.

Meanwhile, the English duo of Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton carded a three-under 69 on Sunday to finish tied for eighth.

Meanwhile Graeme McDowell and Matt Wallace finished on 12 under par, in a share of 23rd place.

Collated final scores & totals in the USPGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans (USA unless stated, par 72):

268 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) & Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 63 71 63 71, Marc Leishman (Aus) & Cameron Smith (Aus) 63 72 63 70 (Marc Leishman & Cameron Smith win play-off on the first play-off hole)

269 Richy Werenski & Peter Uihlein 65 69 68 67

270 Billy Horschel & Sam Burns 63 73 65 69, Keith Mitchell & Brandt Snedeker 66 71 64 69, Keegan Bradley & Brendan Steele 63 73 64 70

271 Jon Rahm (Spa) & Ryan Palmer 65 71 65 70

272 Danny Willett (Eng) & Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 65 73 65 69, Thomas Pieters (Bel) & Tom Lewis (Eng) 67 70 63 72, Bubba Watson & Scottie Scheffler 64 69 66 73

273 Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay 64 74 68 67, Henrik Stenson (Swe) & Justin Rose (Eng) 65 68 70 70, Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney 64 74 65 70, Brice Garnett & Scott Stallings 62 75 64 72, Justin Suh & Doug Ghim 65 73 63 72, Tyler Duncan & Adam Schenk 64 73 63 73

274 Max Homa & Talor Gooch 66 71 67 70, Doc Redman & Sam Ryder 66 71 66 71, Wyndham Clark & Erik van Rooyen (Rsa) 64 74 63 73, Cameron Champ & Tony Finau 63 68 67 76

275 Jason Kokrak & Pat Perez 65 70 66 74, Alexander Noren (Swe) & Henrik Norlander (Swe) 67 70 64 74

276 Graeme McDowell (NIrl) & Matt Wallace (Eng) 66 70 68 72, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) & Kyle Stanley 63 74 64 75

277 Rob Oppenheim & Grayson Murray 66 70 67 74, Viktor Hovland (Nor) & Kristoffer Ventura (Nor) 62 69 68 78

278 Brendon Todd & Chris Kirk 66 70 69 73,

279 Michael Kim & Brandon Hagy 67 71 66 75

281 Michael Gligic (Can) & Vincent Whaley 67 71 68 75, Sepp Straka (Aut) & Josh Teater 68 70 65 78

282 Peter Malnati & Chris Baker 65 73 68 76

283 David Hearn (Can) & Zack Sucher 67 71 68 77

287 Cameron Percy (Aus) & Greg Chalmers (Aus) 66 70 69 82