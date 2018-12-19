Maguire tied sixth ahead of final round

Irish golfer fails to break par in fourth round of qualifying school

Leona Maguire remains within touching distance of that desired top-five finish.

Leona Maguire remains within touching distance of that desired top-five finish.

 

Leona Maguire has a bit of work yet to do if she is to secure one of the prime tour cards available in the Ladies European Tour Final Qualifying at Marrakesh in Morroco after the 24-year-old former world amateur number one failed to break par in her fourth round.

Maguire shot a 72 to remain on eight-under-par, her 72-hole total of 280 leaving her in tied-sixth heading into Thursday’s fifth and final round. The top five players in the final standings earn prime Category 5c status on the LET for the 20019 season, while those positioned 6th-25th earn a lesser Category 8 status.

England’s Bronte Law continued her outstanding form, following her career low 62 on Tuesday with a 64 that strengthened her position atop the leaderboard. Law’s 21-under-par 267 gave her a two shot lead over Sweden’s Linnea Strom, as the pair opened up a significant gap on the rest of the field.

Maguire, though, remains within touching distance of that desired top-five finish with just a three shot spread from third placed Sian Evans (on 11-under) to Maguire and Manon Gidali of France (on eight-under).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.