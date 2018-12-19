Maguire tied sixth ahead of final round

Leona Maguire has a bit of work yet to do if she is to secure one of the prime tour cards available in the Ladies European Tour Final Qualifying at Marrakesh in Morroco after the 24-year-old former world amateur number one failed to break par in her fourth round.

Maguire shot a 72 to remain on eight-under-par, her 72-hole total of 280 leaving her in tied-sixth heading into Thursday’s fifth and final round. The top five players in the final standings earn prime Category 5c status on the LET for the 20019 season, while those positioned 6th-25th earn a lesser Category 8 status.

England’s Bronte Law continued her outstanding form, following her career low 62 on Tuesday with a 64 that strengthened her position atop the leaderboard. Law’s 21-under-par 267 gave her a two shot lead over Sweden’s Linnea Strom, as the pair opened up a significant gap on the rest of the field.

Maguire, though, remains within touching distance of that desired top-five finish with just a three shot spread from third placed Sian Evans (on 11-under) to Maguire and Manon Gidali of France (on eight-under).