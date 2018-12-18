Maguire stays in touch as Law shoots the lights out with 62

Irish golfer shoots second consecutive 70 to lie five shots off lead in Morocco

Bronte Law and Leona Maguire playing together at the 2016 Curtis Cup at Dún Laoghaire Golf Club. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Getty Images

Bronte Law and Leona Maguire playing together at the 2016 Curtis Cup at Dún Laoghaire Golf Club. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Getty Images

a
 

Bronte Law shot the lights out to move into sole lead after three rounds of the Ladies European Tour Final Qualifying tournament in Morocco but Leona Maguire stayed within arm’s reach of the English golfer to also remain on course to secure one of the full tour cards on offer.

In a quite remarkable display, Law – who was on the same winning Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup team as Maguire at Dún Laoghaire in 2016 – included an LET record of nine consecutive birdies in a sizzling round of 62 at Amelkis Golf Club in Marrakesh which saw her leapfrog to the top of the leaderboard after three of the five round marathon.

Law’s 62 for a 13-under-par total of 203 gave her a one-stroke lead over Sweden’s Linnea Strom, while Maguire shot a 70 for eight-under-par 208 to be in a four-way share of fourth place, five shots off Law’s mark.

The 24-year-old Co Cavan golfer had four birdies and two bogeys in her round, those dropped shot coming on the third and fourth holes, but she finished strongly with two birdies in her last four holes.

The top 60 players after the fourth round survive the cut into the fifth and final round on Thursday, after which the leading five players earn Category 5c membership of the LET, which would earn entry into the vast majority of events on the Ladies’ European Tour schedule. Those players finishing in positions six to 25 will earn Category 8 membership for next season, which would get entry into a sizeable number of tournaments.

Maguire remains very much on target to secure a full tour card, with destiny in her own hands three-fifths of the way through the qualifying tournament, but Law was the biggest mover of the third round with a career low round that included nine successive birdies from the fifth hole, including a chip-in on the seventh.

Law, 23, has a new caddie on her bag at Q-School. And Jeff Brighton, a Scot, tried to encourage his new employer down the homeward run by offering her money for every birdie she made.

“I was playing some good golf and I started to hole some putts, which can make a huge difference. I was pleased with how I played. It’s the first time we’ve worked together, but he’s going to be working for me next year, so part of the reason I brought him out was to use this as a good set-up for the year and to get to know each other.”

a
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.