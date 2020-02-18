LPGA Tour great Mickey Wright dies aged 85

Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA Tour titles including 13 Majors, has died at the age of 85.

California native Wright joined the LPGA in 1955 and won a remarkable 44 times between 1961 and 1964 before retiring from full-time competition at the age of 34.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mickey Wright,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan told lpga.com. “We lost a legend but we may also have lost the best swing in golf history today. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Kathy Whitworth, who with 88 LPGA titles is the only player to have won more than Wright, said: “Today the golf world lost one of its greatest champions. I owe a great deal to Mickey Wright. She contributed so much to my career success and to my life as well.

“What a blessing to play alongside Mickey. It was impossible to be around her without knowing she was someone very special.”

Wright was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1976 and her total of 13 Majors is second only to Patty Berg’s 15.

Sweden’s 10-time major winner Annika Sorenstam wrote on Instagram: “I am very sorry to learn about the passing of golf legend, Mickey Wright.

“She was one of the best women golfers of all time and by many accounts had the best swing in golf history. I have always respected Mickey and the way she chose to quietly go about her business and stay out of the limelight after she stopped playing.

“With her being very shy and also keeping her stats so diligently, I felt we had a few things in common. “We are grateful for her many contributions to the game.”