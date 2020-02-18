LPGA Tour great Mickey Wright dies aged 85

Californian won a remarkable 82 titles, including 13 Majors, in a short playing career

Mickey Wright with the US Women’s Open title. She won the title in 1958 and 1959, 1961 and 1964 and won 13 Majors in all.

Mickey Wright with the US Women’s Open title. She won the title in 1958 and 1959, 1961 and 1964 and won 13 Majors in all.

 

Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA Tour titles including 13 Majors, has died at the age of 85.

California native Wright joined the LPGA in 1955 and won a remarkable 44 times between 1961 and 1964 before retiring from full-time competition at the age of 34.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mickey Wright,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan told lpga.com. “We lost a legend but we may also have lost the best swing in golf history today. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Kathy Whitworth, who with 88 LPGA titles is the only player to have won more than Wright, said: “Today the golf world lost one of its greatest champions. I owe a great deal to Mickey Wright. She contributed so much to my career success and to my life as well.

“What a blessing to play alongside Mickey. It was impossible to be around her without knowing she was someone very special.”

Wright was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1976 and her total of 13 Majors is second only to Patty Berg’s 15.

Sweden’s 10-time major winner Annika Sorenstam wrote on Instagram: “I am very sorry to learn about the passing of golf legend, Mickey Wright.

“She was one of the best women golfers of all time and by many accounts had the best swing in golf history. I have always respected Mickey and the way she chose to quietly go about her business and stay out of the limelight after she stopped playing.

“With her being very shy and also keeping her stats so diligently, I felt we had a few things in common. “We are grateful for her many contributions to the game.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.