Lowry and Harrington fall off the pace in New Orleans

Michael Kim and Andrew Putnam shot a round of 69 to take the lead after day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The two-man team event saw the Americans play a foursome format on Friday, with their 13-under-par total putting them one shot ahead of compatriots Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown.

Kim and Putnam made five birdies and only stumbled on the par-four fifth with a double-bogey, while Kisner and Brown, who last year lost in a playoff, carded a round of 70, making three birdies to finish a stroke back going into the weekend.

Irish pairing Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington slipped back on Friday, with their 75 in the foursomes leaving them well off the pace on six under par.

They are among a group of 10 tied for 25th - including Seamus Power and his Canadian partner David Hearn.

English duo Chris Paisley and Tommy Fleetwood started the day two shots off the lead but a disappointing round of 75 saw them end on seven-under overall and in joint 19th.

They did have something to cheer, though, as Paisley made a hole-in-one at the 221-yard third.

It was a disappointing day also for defending champions Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith, who did not make the cut after a round of 76, making consecutive double bogeys on eighth and ninth holes and adding one more on the 17th.

Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer suffered a similar fate when back-to-back double bogeys on the final two holes saw them miss the cut by one shot.

Meanwhile the Ryder Cup duo of Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson were at eight-under overall alongside Graeme McDowell and Englishman Ian Poulter.

Zurich Classic collated scores (Par 72):

131 M. Kim/A. Putnam (USA) 62 69

132 K. Kisner/S. Brown (USA) 62 70

133 C. Campbell (USA)/M. Jones (Aus) 63 70, N. Lashley/R. Oppenheim (USA) 64 69

134 . Finau/Summerhays(USA)62 72, C. Gribble/J. Peterson(USA)66 68

135 C. Reavie/L. Glover (USA) 60 75, B. Watson/M. Kuchar (USA) 68 67, W. Kim (Kor)/A. Yun (USA) 66 69, B. Steele/J. Lovemark(USA)64 71, J.J. Henry/T.Hoge(USA)62 73, R. Werenski/N. Lindheim(USA)64 71

136 G. McDowell/I. Poulter (Eng) 65 71, P. Reed/P. Cantlay(USA)65 71, R. Goosen/T. Van Aswegen (Rsa) 65 71, Z. Johnson/J. Byrd(USA)66 70, J. Rose (Eng)/H. Stenson (Swe) 65 71, T. Duncan/A. Schenk(USA)64 72

137 J. Walker/S. O’Hair (USA) 64 73, B. Garnett/C. Hadley (USA) 64 73, R. Knox/M. Laird (Sco) 64 73, C. Paisley/T. Fleetwood (Eng) 62 75, C. Hoffman/N. Watney(USA)65 72, T. Merritt(USA)/B. de Jonge(Zim)62 75

138 B. Horschel/S. Piercy (USA) 65 73, J. Randolph/T. Mullinax (USA) 65 73, J. Dufner/P. Perez(USA)66 72, A. Cejka (Ger)/B. Crane (USA) 64 74, J. Day/R. Ruffels (Aus) 64 74, S. Lowry/P. Harrington (Irl) 63 75, S. Power(Irl)/D. Hearn (Can) 66 72, C. Schwartzel/L. Oosthuizen (Rsa) 66 72, G. Chalmers/C. Percy (Aus) 66 72

139 D. McCarthy/J. Dahmen (USA) 68 71, S. Kang(Kor)/J. Huh (USA) 66 73, C. Stroud/B. Stuard(USA)68 71

140 S. Garcia/R. Cabrera Bello (Spa) 67 73, X. Zhang/Z. Dou (Chn) 60 80, A. Landry/T. Gooch(USA)66 74, D. Lingmerth (Swe)/D. Lee (Nzl) 68 72, J. Thomas/B. Cauley(USA)70 70, J. Spieth/R. Palmer(USA)66 74, K. Tway/K. Kraft (USA) 70 70, B. Gay/A. Wise (USA) 66 74, D. Duval/J. Furyk (USA) 65 75, K. Bradley/J. Curran(USA)66 74

141 E. Grillo (Arg)/P. Uihlein (USA) 68 73, S. Stricker/J. Kelly (USA) 67 74, D.A. Points/K. Thompson(USA)66 75, W. Bryan (USA)/J. Rahm(Spa)66 75, J. Donaldson (Wal)/R.Fisher(Eng)66 75, D. Berger/G. Woodland(USA)66 75, S. Kaufman/T. Lovelady(USA)66 75, J. Blixt (Swe)/C. Smith (Aus) 65 76

142 A. Ancer/R. Diaz (Mex) 66 76, H. Varner III/R. Garrigus (USA) 64 78, B. Harkins/L. Griffin(USA)68 74, M. Hughes/C. Conners (Can) 65 77, M. Every/S. Saunders(USA)67 75, K. Na (USA)/B. Hun An(Kor)68 74, C.T. Pan (Tai)/Z. Blair (USA) 67 75, W. McGirt/S. Burns (USA) 67 75, A. Baddeley (Aus)/S. Stallings (USA) 67 75

143 B. Hurley III/P. Malnati(USA)69 74, K.J. Choi/C. Wi (Kor) 67 76, J.J. Spaun/S. Ryder(USA)69 74, C. Kirk/J.T. Poston(USA)65 78

144 B. Snedeker/J.B. Holmes (USA) 66 78, R. Armour/J. Wagner (USA) 69 75

145 H. Swafford/H. English (USA) 68 77, K. Mitchell (USA)/S. Jaeger (Ger) 67 78, B. Koepka/M. Turnesa(USA)67 78, R. Sabbatini (Rsa)/J. Daly (USA) 68 77, B. Silverman (Can)/M. Atkins (USA) 66 79

146 S. Stefani/Rollins (USA) 67 79

147 R. Blaum/B. Barber (USA) 67 80

148 F. Gomez/A. Romero (Arg) 69 79, B. Stegmaier/C. Tringale (USA) 69 79, M. Flores/J. Merrick(USA)72 76, C. Knost/R. Barnes(USA)72 76

Cut to take place at end of Round 2 for scores of no more than 139