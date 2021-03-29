Life on tour: Realities of trying to make it in professional golf

There’s a Twitter account worth a follow called Monday Q Info which keeps track of the qualifiers which take place every Monday for players to get into that week’s PGA Tour event. Only a couple of spots are ever up for grabs but the field is always full of players knowing that they need to shoot something in the mid-60s to have any chance of getting a spot at the week’s main event. Post a few more good scores on the big stage and their lives could change forever.

That’s the jackpot thousands of professional golfers chase every week, every month and every year. The golf we all flick on to watch on a Sunday night is only the tiniest portion of that world. The first Major of the year at Augusta is a portion even smaller. Whether it’s Monday qualifiers, mini tours or qualifying school the focus is purely to move on to the next level.