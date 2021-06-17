Leona Maguire’s ‘stress-free’ 65 earns share of clubhouse lead in Michigan

“A pretty stress-free Thursday,” is how Leona Maguire described her opening round of the LPGA Meijer Classic at Grand Rapids in Michigan where a bogey-free opening round seven-under-par 65 saw the in-form Co Cavan golfer claim a share of the clubhouse lead.

With three top-10s so far this season, Maguire – who has risen from 177th in the world rankings at the start of the year to her current 88th – maintained the momentum of her tied-9th finish in last week’s Mediheal Championship to again get straight into the mix with some stellar iron play and good putting.

“It was a pretty quick turnaround from last week in San Francisco. I felt like my game was in nice shape and it was just a case of seeing the golf course the last few days and trying to rest up and start this week afresh and try and pick up where I left off,” said Maguire.

Maguire’s birdie haul started immediately at the first and she added further birdies on the fourth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 14th and finished as she started with another on the 18th to move into a share of the lead with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, England’s Charley Hull and American Lauren Stephenson.

Technically still in her rookie season after that category was voided last year due to Covid, Maguire is playing a number of courses for the first time. However, there was a familiar feel about Blythefield Country Club: “It’s very similar to the courses we get in Dublin, like Hermitage and Elm Park, ones I would’ve grown up playing junior golf. It’s nice when you have that familiar ID, even though it’s a new place,” said Maguire, who has had the guidance of veteran caddie Dermot Byrne on her bag for the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, Co Down teenager Beth Coulter led the 36-holes strokeplay qualifying in the AIG Women’s Irish Close Championship on the Old Course at Ballybunion in Co Kerry where a fresh wind made for tough scoring conditions.

Coulter, a member of Kirkistown Castle, who recently reached the last 32 of the British Women’s Amateur and captured the Royal Portrush Scratch Cup last week, maintained that strong from with rounds of 73 and 79 for 152 to claim medallist honours.

Coulter finished a shot clear of Lahinch’s Aine Donegan with former champion Sara Byrne and the home club’s Emma O’Driscoll a shot further back. The leading 32 players from stroke play qualifying progress onto the match play phase, which concludes with the final on Sunday.

Leading AIG Irish Women’s Close scores

at Ballybunion Old Course

152 Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle) 73 79

153 Aine Donegan (Lahinch) 77 76

154 Sara Byrne (Douglas) 76 78, Emma O’Driscoll (Ballybunion)

156 Caitlin Shippam (Limerick) 82 74

157 Kate Lanigan (Hermitage) 81 76

159 Mairead Martin (Kanturk) 82 77, Rachel Thompson (Cork) 81 78, Valerie Clancy (Killarney) 80 79

160 Olivia Costello (Roscommon) 80 80