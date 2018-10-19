Leona Maguire’s LPGA hopes ended by a single shot

Leona Maguire missed out on making it to second stage of LPGA qualifying school by one shot in Florida, therefore ending her chances of securing a card on the main tour for 2019.

The Cavan golfer was hoping to book a place on the circuit for the new season after failing to make it via the Symetra Tour route but her level par round of 72 left her an agonising one shot outside the cut mark.

The former world number one amateur made the move to the professional ranks earlier this year after a decorated college career.

After an up and down round at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice, Maguire needed a birdie at her final hole to sneak in but she could only manage a par.

That left her in a tie for 42nd with 33 players on one under or better qualifying automatically and they were joined by nine additional players who finished one shot outside the top 25 on level par.

One over may even have been enough to get Maguire in if it weren’t for the fact that eight other players also finished on the mark, therefore meaning that the cut came at level par as a maximum of 108 players can tee it up at the next stage.

With 62 players already exempt, Maguire and the other players on one over would have taken the field to 112.

Maguire will now head back to the secondary Symetra Tour for the 2019 season after earning her exemption by winning $28,243 from just 13 starts.