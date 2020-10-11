Leona Maguire’s 76 sees her slip back at Women’s PGA

Leona Maguire slipped down the leaderboard at the Women’s PGA Championship at Aronimink on Saturday as South Korea’s Sei Young Kim carded three consecutive birdies in a round of 67 to get to seven under and take a two shot lead into Sunday.

Maguire failed to find any birdies around the tough Donald Ross layout on Saturday with bogeys coming at the first, third, fifth, 10th, 11th and 18th on her way to a round of 76.

That leaves the Cavan golfer at eight over par and in a tie for 55th.

At the top of the leaderboard, Kim was following up on an impressive 65 on Friday as she took the lead and her seven-under score of 203 for the tournament puts her in pole position for her first major title.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson, however, will be among those looking to peg her back.

She reached the turn at four under and picked up another shot on the 12th for a 65 and sits on five under alongside Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist, who is looking for her third major.

Kim’s compatriot Inbee Park is fourth on four under, while six others are within six shots of her lead.