Leona Maguire misses out on maiden pro win in Calofirnia

A final round of 77 sees Maguire finish two behind winner Hollis in IOA Championship

Leona Maguire missed out in California after shooting a final round of 77. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty

Leona Maguire missed out in California after shooting a final round of 77. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty

 

Leona Maguire saw her hopes of a maiden professional victory slip away as she carded a final round of 77 to finish two strokes off the lead in the IOA Championship in California.

Opening rounds of 68 and 69 had given Maguire a one-stroke lead heading into the final day of the Symetra Tour event, which was won last year by Stephanie Meadow.

However, a disastrous start saw Maguire slip down the leaderboard - she bogeyed the second and double-bogeyed the third, before dropping further shots on six, seven and eight.

She steadied the ship after the turn, picking up a shot on the par-three 17th, but the damage had been done, Maguire finishing two behind overall winner Jillian Hollis.

America’s Hollis carded a four over par round of 74 on Sunday but she won the tournament after following a birdie on the 15th with an eagle on the par five 16th.

Those three strokes gained were enough to move her one clear of the joint-second place pairing of compatriot Amy Lee and Paraguay’s Julieta Granada.

Maguire shared fourth place with America’s Jean Reynolds.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.