Leona Maguire holds nerve to win playoff and full Ladies’ European Tour card

After a marathon five rounds of play at the Ladies’ European Tour final qualifying school at Marrakesh in Morocco, Leona Maguire was required to go the extra step to complete her mission. And the 24-year-old Co Cavan player dropped her birdie putt from 15 feet at the first extra hole against Sweden’s Sarah Nilsson to ensure she earned a prime tour card for the 2019 season.

England’s Bronte Law completed her impressive form to lead final qualifying with a closing 67 for a total of 26-under-par 334, which gave her a one-shot winning margin over Sweden’s Linnea Strom. German amateur Esther Henseleit (64 for 342) and England’s Sian Evans (67 for 344) also won full playing rights, while Maguire’s final round 67 for 347 left her in a share of fifth with Nilsson.

With only the top-five players earning Category 5c status, which secures entry into the majority of tournaments on next season’s LET circuit, Maguire and Nilsson were dispatched back out onto the course to fight it out for the prized fifth card. And Maguire’s birdie at the first tie hole – her 91st hole of the gruelling five-day tournament – ensured she took the main prize, with Nilsson having to settle for Category 8 membership.

Maguire also has a Symetra Tour card stateside for next season, which she can play in her bid to earn a path onto the LPGA Tour, but securing her full LET card means the former world number one – who turned professional last June after graduating from Duke University – can play a more expansive global schedule and can also earn qualifying points for the European Solheim Cup team.