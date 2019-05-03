Leona Maguire finishes in a share of fifth at Dubai Moonlight Classic

Maguire, playing on a sponsor’s invitation, had a share of the lead on the 11th hole

Leona Maguire during the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Leona Maguire during the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

 

Leona Maguire embraced the role of pursuer in her quest to win the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic on the Ladies European Tour but, after forcing her way into a share of the lead facing into the homeward stretch, the 24-year-old Cavan golfer ultimately was forced to settle for a share of fifth place.

Maguire - juggling tour cards this season on both the LET and also on the Symetra Tour, the development tour in the USA - signed for a final round 70 for a 54-hole total of 209, which left her three shots behind winner Nuria Iturrios of Spain.

Iturrios made it back-to-back wins on tour, following her success last Sunday in Morocco, and cemented her position atop the LET order of merit as she eyes a place on Europe’s Solheim Cup team later this year

Maguire, playing on a sponsor’s invitation, moved into a share of the lead with Iturrios on the 11th hole, following her fourth birdie of the round as she leapfrogged up the leaderboard.

But the former longtime world number one amateur, who turned professional last June after completing her psychology degree at Duke University and who made her professional breakthrough when winning the Windsor Open on the Symetra Tour last month, stalled coming in, suffering bogeys on the 12th and 18th holes, and had to settle for fifth behind Iturrios who closed with a final round 71 for 206.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.