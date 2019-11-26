Ladies European Tour Order of Merit to be renamed the Race to Costa del Sol

Top player on the money list at the end of the season will receive an additional €125,000

Norway’s Marianne Skarpnord leads the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit for 2019. Photograph: Mark Runnacles/Getty

The Ladies European Tour Order of Merit will be renamed the Race to Costa del Sol and offer a bonus pool of €250,000 from 2020.

The top player on the money list at the end of the season will receive an additional €125,000, with the runner-up collecting €75,000 and €50,000 going to the player who finishes third.

On Sunday, Jon Rahm secured a bonus of $2million (€1.8million) for winning the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

As part of the deal, the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Femenino, which gets under way on Thursday, will see its prize fund double to €600,000 euros from 2020.

