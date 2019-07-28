Ko claims second major title of year

South Korean wins Evian Championship by two shots

 

Ko Jin-young won the Evian Championship by two strokes in France on Sunday, cementing her reputation as a player for the big occasions.

South Korean Ko seized control with a 15-foot birdie at the penultimate hole, and parred the last for a four-under-par 67 at the Evian Resort in Evian-les-Bains.

She finished at 15-under 269 for her second major victory of the year, after the ANA Inspiration in April.

Fellow South Korean Kim Hyo-joo (73), China’s Shanshan Feng (68) and American Jennifer Kupcho (66) all tied for second on 13-under.

Ko, 24, started the final round four shots behind Kim, whose hopes disappeared with a triple-bogey at the par-three 14th, where her ball plugged in a greenside bunker.

It was Ko’s fifth LPGA Tour victory in less than two years.

