Kevin Na wins by four in Texas to claim third PGA victory

He birdied four of the first eight holes in Fort Worth and finished on 13 under par

Kevin Na of the United States celebrates with his daughter, Sophia Na, on the 18th green after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Photograph: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Kevin Na of the United States celebrates with his daughter, Sophia Na, on the 18th green after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Photograph: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

 

Kevin Na figured it was time to add his name to the wall of champions at Colonial Country Club and, making birdies early and late, made the thought come true with a four-stroke victory over Tony Finau in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas on Sunday.

The South Korean-born American rattled off four birdies in his first eight holes, then after Finau pulled within two shots, Na sank two more birdies, including one at the last, to shoot a four-under-par 66 at the Fort Worth layout where he has often had low rounds but never won.

“When I was standing on the first tee, I looked at that wall (of champions) and in my head I engraved my name on it,” Na told reporters after the victory, his third on the PGA Tour.

His winning score of 13-under 267 included a near-course record 62 on Friday as he joined Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino as winners at Colonial.

“I knew before my career was over I was definitely going to win out here, if not multiple times,” Na said.

“It’s nice to get one, and who knows, maybe I’ll win a couple more times before my career is over here.”

Finau (68) needed a birdie at the last to finish at nine-under with Andrew Putnam (66) and Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung (69) tied for third at eight-under.

Jonas Blixt rebounded from a disappointing third round to take fifth on seven-under as the Swede shot 68.

Hometown favourite Jordan Spieth went in the opposite direction as his putting deserted him, leading to a two-over 72 that left him eight strokes behind Na.

The former champion missed a 12-footer for birdie at the first hole and then bogeyed the second as his tee shot went into a fairway bunker. He did not make a birdie until the last hole.

“I just misread a number of putts today just by half a cup,” said Spieth, who was off target on the lengthy putts he had made in the first three rounds.

Defending champion Justin Rose finished at five-over with a 70. Ireland’s Graeme McDowell finished 12 over par following a final round 72.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.