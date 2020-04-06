Ken Early: Mick McCarthy II was no blockbuster, more of a flop
Short-term appointment failed to move the team on from conservatism of O’Neill
Under Mick McCarthy Ireland fans didn’t get what they wanted - change and new ideas. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
The ages of Irish football can be summed up in a phrase. “Put ‘em under pressure.” “Stick it up your bollocks.” “I’m the gaffer.” “They have no the tribune.”
There’s no doubt what will go down as the slogan of Mick McCarthy’s second stint as Ireland manager: “If you’d offered me [X] at [Y moment in the past], I’d have bitten your hand off.”