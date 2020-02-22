Justin Thomas takes third-round lead as DeChambeau fades

Justin Thomas made bookend bogeys but piled up eight birdies in between en route to a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Saturday.

On a day when overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau self-destructed, Thomas carded six-under-par 65 at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

Two years after losing a playoff to Phil Mickelson, Thomas has a chance to avenge that near-miss, going into Sunday’s final round at 15-under 198.

Fellow American Reed (67) hit an unusually poor bunker shot to bogey the final hole and slip back into a tie for second with South African van Rooyen (67).

American DeChambeau struggled to a 71 and fell back into a tie for fourth with Spaniard Jon Rahm (61) and Irishman Rory McIlroy (68), four strokes from the lead.

World number one, McIlroy enjoyed birdies on the second, third, seventh, 11th and 12th holes - his two bogeys arrived on the sixth and 14th holes.

Rahm’s course record included a hole-in-one at the 17th. British Open champion Shane Lowry remains one under after an even par third round, disrupted by a double bogey on the 16th hole.

Third round scores and totals in the World Golf Championships — Mexico Championship (USA unless stated, par 71):

198 Justin Thomas 67 66 65

199 Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 70 62 67, Patrick Reed 69 63 67

202 Rory McIlroy (Irl) 65 69 68, Jon Rahm (Spa) 72 69 61, Bryson DeChambeau 68 63 71

203 Paul Casey (Eng) 69 68 66, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 69 68 66

204 Kevin Na 71 68 65, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 69 64 71, Gary Woodland 70 69 65

207 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 70 70 67, Billy Horschel 68 71 68

208 Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 73 70 65

209 Zach Murray (Aus) 71 69 69, Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 75 68 66, Justin Harding (Rsa) 71 71 67, Matt Kuchar 75 67 67, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 70 69 70, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 71 66 72, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 71 71 67, Kevin Kisner 73 69 67, Lee Westwood (Eng) 69 70 70

210 Scottie Scheffler 73 70 67, Xander Schauffele 72 72 66, Adam Scott (Aus) 74 68 68, Bubba Watson 67 72 71, Zander Lombard (Rsa) 73 68 69, Corey Conners (Can) 68 70 72

211 Danny Willett (Eng) 73 68 70, Sungjae Im (Kor) 69 72 70, Lanto Griffin 72 69 70, Chez Reavie 71 73 67

212 Marc Leishman (Aus) 74 70 68, Shane Lowry (Irl) 72 69 71, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 72 70 70

213 Shaun Norris (Rsa) 75 68 70, Ryan Fox (Nzl) 72 68 73, Branden Grace (Rsa) 71 71 71, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 71 68 74

214 Dustin Johnson 76 71 67, Shugo Imahira (Jpn) 74 70 70, Brendon Todd 72 71 71, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 72 72 70, Robert Macintyre (Sco) 76 68 70, Collin Morikawa 72 70 72, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 70 76 68

215 Cameron Smith (Aus) 73 73 69, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 68 71 76, Brandt Snedeker 76 69 70, Pablo Larrazabal (Spa) 71 74 70

216 Jason Kokrak 73 70 73, Sergio Garcia (Spa) 74 72 70, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 75 69 72

217 Francesco Molinari (Ita) 72 74 71, Victor Perez (Fra) 81 70 66, Charles Howell III 75 74 68, Jordan Spieth 74 73 70

218 Kurt Kitayama 76 70 72

219 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 73 73 73, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 75 70 74 Webb Simpson 72 73 74

220 Lucas Glover 71 73 76, Jorge Campillo (Spa) 77 74 69

221 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 76 73 72

222 Matt Wallace (Eng) 74 77 71, Scott Hend (Aus) 72 75 75

224 Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 75 74 75, Sung Kang (Kor) 76 76 72

225 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn) 80 72 73, Graeme McDowell (Irl) 76 74 75

227 Tae Hee Lee (Kor) 80 73 74